ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New Siena Poll shows 17 point Hochul lead over Zeldin

By Jamie DeLine
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eodrz_0iE7kG8d00

ALBANY, (N.Y.)–In just 6 weeks, New Yorkers will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the gubernatorial race. A recent Siena Poll shows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is ahead of her challenger, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.

“Today, what we have is 54% of likely voters say that they are with Hochul, 37 % say they are with Lee Zeldin. So a 17 point lead. Not a lot of change, but going in the wrong direction from Lee Zeldin’s point of view,” explained Steven Greenberg, Siena College Research Institute Pollster.

Not only is New York a “blue state,” but Greenberg said one of the reasons why Zeldin is behind in the polls is because people simply don’t know who he is or don’t know enough about him to have an opinion.

Hochul leads in New York City and is ahead of Zeldin by 5 points in the downstate suburbs, but when it comes to upstate New York, Zeldin is ahead by 1 point.

“A poll is nothing more than a snapshot in time,” stated Greenberg. “The dynamics of the race have not changed since early August. Hochul crushing it with Democrats. Zeldin crushing it with Republicans, although he’s not doing as well with Republicans as she is doing with Democrats. Zeldin had a 1 point edge, razor thin edge, with Independent voters back in August. It’s now 3 points. So essentially again, unchanged.”

When asked at her press conference about the poll and what she’s doing to gain independent votes, Governor Kathy Hochul said she believes that as it gets closer to Election Day, Independent voters will determine she’s the best candidate for the job.

“They tend to make their decisions a little bit later anyhow historically, but I am really proud of the support I’ve earned already by New Yorkers,” said Hochul.

When it comes to issues voters care about the most, the poll found the top issue by far was the economy, followed by threats to democracy and crime.

In a live stream of a press conference in Queens, when asked about the Siena Poll, Zeldin said it’s currently a 4 to 6 point race, telling members of the media to ask why Siena’s Poll is “so far off.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
News 8 WROC

State Department of Labor announces farm worker overtime changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Labor announced Friday that they have accepted a recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours. The rate will be lowered by January 1, 2032, allowing 10 years for the transition to take place. […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Downstate New York#Economy#New Yorkers#Siena Poll#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans
News 8 WROC

‘Keeping the faith’: Rochester natives living in Florida describe Hurricane Ian impacts

(WROC) — Local power crews are now mobilizing in Florida to assist the millions without electricity due to Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, for some Rochester natives now living in Florida, the significance of the storm wasn’t as strong Wednesday​ as they had anticipated. Others, they’ve had to evacuate and said they aren’t sure what they might return […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News 8 WROC

Limo Safety Task Force report due Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)— Next week marks four years since the tragic Schoharie limo crash took the lives of 20 people. To prevent similar tragedies from happening, a New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force was created. That task force is due to issue the report on Saturday. “It seems like the IG’s office and […]
TRAFFIC
News 8 WROC

Bills at Dolphins Film Review: What went wrong on 3rd and 22?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones dive into some of the X’s and O’s from the Bills 21-19 loss to the Dolphins. The pair speak on the scheme the Dolphins used defensively and how it flummoxed the Bills offense all game long. Also, they discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s deep pass to Jaylen Waddle on […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy