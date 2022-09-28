Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Will Smith sent to Los Angeles' bench on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will take a break at home after Austin Barnes was named Los Angeles' starting catcher for Michael Grove. Per Baseball Savant on 407 batted balls this season, Smith has accounted for a 10.6%...
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Saturday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Contreras is being replaced at designated hitter by Marcell Ozuna versus Mets starter Max Scherezer. In 362 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .276 batting average with an .860...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Rockies position Alan Trejo at second base on Saturday night
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trejo will operate second base after Brendan Rodgers was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, Jose Iglesias was positioned at shortstop, and Ezequiel Tovar was rested. numberFire's models project Trejo to score 8.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham in Red Sox's lineup Saturday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Pham for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.8...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Rays give Yandy Diaz a breather on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Diaz will watch from the bench after Wander Franco was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Taylor Walls was shifted to shortstop, and Miles Mastrobuoni was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 412...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff not in Rangers' Saturday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is being replaced behind the plate by Jonah Heim versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 125 plate appearances this season, Huff has a .252 batting average with a .703 OPS, 4 home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Lewin Diaz not in Marlins' Saturday night lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Diaz is being replaced at first base by Charles Leblanc versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 162 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .181 batting average with a .543 OPS, 5 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arraez is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Arraez for 1.4 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jose Azocar starting Saturday for San Diego
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Our models project Azocar for 0.9 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting fourth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Tim Locastro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 10.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting seventh on Friday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Almonte will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Tommy Pham moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 9.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Angels rest Matt Duffy on Friday night
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Matt Duffy is not starting in Friday's lineup against Texas Rangers. Duffy will head to the bench after Matt Thaiss was picked as Friday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 166 batted balls this season, Duffy has recorded a 3% barrel rate and a...
Comments / 0