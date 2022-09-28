ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’

How damn good are the guys from 49 Winchester? Hailing from Castlewood in Russell County, Virginia they're quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest bands to come out of Appalachia in recent memory. And that's saying a lot, because some of the best country music in the genre is coming out of those hills and hollers right now. They stopped by the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make their late night TV debut yesterday,
WFMZ-TV Online

Gabby Petito’s Mother Says Family Didn’t Approve Controversial Lifetime Movie

Lifetime has a long history of mining real-life crime stories for ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. But social media users are slamming the cable network for dramatizing the recent murder of Gabby Petito in the movie The Gabby Petito Story, which premieres tonight, Saturday, October 1, at 8/7c. And now Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, is addressing the small-screen take on her daughter’s death.
