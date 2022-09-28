Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
Man who survived Kyle Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change over harassment
KENOSHA, Wis. — The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case.Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, issued a statement after the petition became public. It said he has received death threats in the two years since he was...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WISN
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WEAU-TV 13
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
WSAW
1 killed in Portage County crash
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Video shows woman shot at least 14 times in front of children; suspect on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is on the run after shooting his girlfriend at least 14 times in front of their children. Not only did this mother survive, she asked to share her story on our Milwaukee Crime Stoppers segment to help catch him. The whole shooting was...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlip.com
Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County. 28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha. Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Co. mother found competent to stand trial for strangling, killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother who is accused of killing her 8-year-old son was found competent to stand trial after a judge ordered a mental evaluation back in April. 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was back in court on Thursday where a judge deemed her competent to stand trial for strangling and killing Oliver Hitchcock.
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
Chicago man arrested at Mount Pleasant hotel, police seize fentanyl, heroin
A Chicago man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant hotel after police found fentanyl and heroin in his car on Tuesday.
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
Comments / 2