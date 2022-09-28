ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

radioplusinfo.com

10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man who survived Kyle Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change over harassment

KENOSHA, Wis. — The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case.Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, issued a statement after the petition became public. It said he has received death threats in the two years since he was...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
WISN

19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
RACINE, WI
x1071.com

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

1 killed in Portage County crash

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI

