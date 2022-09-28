ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Bipartisan group of senators condemns Iran over Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning the detention and death of Mahsa Amini, who was held by Iran’s morality police this month for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. The 22-year-old’s death sparked large-scale protests across Iran that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy