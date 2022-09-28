Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa woman and her newborn die after roll-over wreck
A northwest Iowa woman and her newborn child have died after a single vehicle crash near Peterson early Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on a county road three miles north of Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes of Everly left the roadway, overcorrected and her S-U-V rolled over into a ditch. Engeltjes and her newborn daughter were both taken to Spencer Hospital. They were later air lifted to another hospital where they died from their injuries.
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa woman pleads guilty to stealing over $10,000 from dependent adult
A northwest Iowa woman originally charged with felony theft and forgery charges is pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, 43-year-old Samantha Hagemann of Remsen was accused of obtaining money in the form of ATM withdrawals, transactions at merchants, digital transactions for entertainment, and checks from the victim who was living at a Hull nursing home.
Radio Iowa
Sioux City man sentenced for being in U.S. Capitol on January 6th
A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation. The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January 6th was “a stain on our...
