Mulholland Grocery store reaches next steps to rebuild
After being demolished in December, it's been a long journey to rebuild Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa. Months after the tragedy there's some hope not only for the owner, but for the community.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
klkntv.com
Open Harvest Co-op Grocery to move to Lincoln’s Telegraph District
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Open Harvest Co-op Grocery has signed a lease to rent a single-story retail space offering 10,000 square feet in the Telegraph District near 21st and L Streets. The Telegraph District is undergoing a revitalization effort, including adding housing, dining and retail to the area that...
kmaland.com
Amazon Workers in Nebraska Still Unpaid
(Papillion) -- Some 140 workers at an Amazon distribution center in Papillion have still not been paid for two weeks of work done in August. Dan Riskowski, organizer for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said workers are owed approximately half a million dollars in wages and benefits. He recounted after one week's paychecks were held up, a superintendent assured workers they would be paid the following week and urged them to keep working.
1011now.com
Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
klin.com
Omicron Boosters Available Next Week
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will operate vaccination clinics, Monday Oct. 3 through Wednesday Oct. 5, with boosters that specifically target the Omicron variant. The vaccines offer protection against both BA.4 and BA.5, which are the dominant forms of COVID-19 in Nebraska. According to Nebraska Medicine, BA.5 in particular makes up 88% of COVID cases in the state.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS
Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
fox42kptm.com
Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
omahamagazine.com
The Bakers Buy into Bohemia
It’s not uncommon for someone to rattle the building's door handle, peer through the windows, or stare at the brick façade from the sidewalk. Curiosity might stem from a sign nestled above a light fixture on the contemporary structure along 14th Street. "BAKER." Who wouldn’t imagine dough dusted...
KETV.com
Meet Bruce Nolan, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Bruce Nolan is a B-E-A-utiful two-year-old Boxer/American bulldog mix. Does he have the same powers as Bruce Almighty? Maybe. We can't tell you that. What we can tell...
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
klin.com
Parks and Rec Releases Fall Program Guide
Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the release of its fall program guide, featuring information about youth and family activities in the capital. Opportunities for education, sports, volunteering, and other events are within the guide. The guide is free to read at the Parks and Rec website. Free...
Wichita Eagle
Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued
A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
KATV
Omaha Public Schools lesson instructs 9th graders to watch, analyze show about trans teen
OMAHA, Neb. — A television show about a transgender teen, which is based on the same story behind one of the most challenged and banned books of the last decade, is popping up in a Nebraska school district. Documents from Omaha Public Schools' (OPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a few events happening this weekend in Lincoln that offer something for everyone. Lincoln’s Craft Beer Week introduces the charm and taste that is a part of the craft beer experience. Stop by the 14 participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and other venues and learn about their unique beers, their brewing processes and most of all...the taste!
KETV.com
New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens
The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
klin.com
Food On The Stove Sparks Lincoln Apartment Fire
No one was hurt after fire broke out around 3:00 Friday morning in a third story apartment unit near SW 27th & South Street. “Upon our arrival we found the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She tells KLIN News food...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
