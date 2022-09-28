Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Zolak Confidently Makes Prediction About Mac Jones’ Injury Treatment
Since neither Mac Jones nor Bill Belichick is going to give us anything, Patriots fans and media members alike have to try and piece together clues about the quarterback’s injury situation. At this point, really the only thing the public knows about Jones’ ailment is that it’s a sprained...
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘On The Hot Seat’
The New England Patriots head into their Week 4 matchup against future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday amid a slow 1-2 start to the 2022 season, which includes a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Brandon Marshall, a...
Aaron Rodgers Attaches Label To Matthew Judon Before Patriots-Packers Game
Brian Hoyer probably won’t be the only Patriots player who will need to step up Sunday when New England visits the Green Bay. Under the impression that the visitors’ offense won’t be at full strength, the entire Patriots defense will need to rise to the occasion when the unit goes toe-to-toe with the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. New England’s D also should be looking to make a statement after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens moved the football with relative ease this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Matthew Judon, Patriots Players React To Scary Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field and brought to the local hospital in Cincinnati after his head whipped back and slammed into the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou.
Why Hasn’t Christian Barmore Popped In Second Patriots Season?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Many expected Christian Barmore to take another developmental leap in his second season with the Patriots. After performing uncommonly well as a rookie defensive tackle in 2021, Barmore carried future Pro Bowler buzz into training camp. And you could argue he was New England’s best player...
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Ongoing growth in controversy and safety awareness surrounding the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Thursday’s Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals has led to the latest initiative by the NFL, collaborating with the NFLPA in launching an ongoing investigation on the matter. Tagovailoa, who was...
Byron Leftwich Has Blunt Take On What’s Ailing Tom Brady, Bucs Offense
The Buccaneers are 2-1 and atop of the NFC South to start the 2022 NFL season, but Tampa Bay’s issues are offense are clear to see. The team has averaged 17 points per game, and Tom Brady has only averaged 224.3 passing yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Returns to Practice on Friday
According to the Carolina Panthers’ official website, star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and is questionable for Week 4’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a step in the right direction towards McCaffrey taking the field Sunday after the All-Pro missed two straight practices to open the week with a thigh issue.
Mac Jones Rumors: Why QB Might Not Want ‘Scary’ Tightrope Surgery
When news first broke that Mac Jones suffered a “severe” high ankle sprain last Sunday, many speculated the New England Patriots quarterback could undergo a procedure known as “tightrope surgery.”. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both got the surgery while at Alabama — while Jones was on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, SNF Showdown
We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information. Location: Raymond...
Chris Godwin is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buccaneers
Chris Godwin is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Whether or not Godwin plays Sunday likely won’t be decided until about 90 minutes before game time when the Bucs have to announce who will be inactive for the game. Godwin came into this season rehabbing a torn ACL, was able to get through that, but then injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t played since.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Downgraded To Out For Packers Game
For the second consecutive week, the New England Patriots will be without their top receiver. In a surprising move, the Patriots downgraded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to out ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Meyers, who has been dealing with a knee ailment throughout the season...
Packers Star Offensive Lineman Expected To Play Vs. Patriots
It seems as though Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a little more protection around him Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. Two-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL in 2020, returned to practice Friday after sitting out practice the day prior, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. Bakhtiari did not show up on the Packers injury report, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and Hodkiewicz reported he is expected to play.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Texans
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown OUT Sunday, RB D'Andre Swift Unlikely
Looking to claw back to the .500 mark, the 1-2 Detroit Lions will likely take the field Sunday minus two of their best offensive players. According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is out for Week 4’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, while running back D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Positive Update For Dolphins Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he had to be stretchered off the field. Tagovailoa, who sustained head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou, was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the good news is that he won’t have an extended stay there.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0