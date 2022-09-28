Read full article on original website
they're talking about them stop using street drugs not your prescribed medication so this does not violate nothing you're nothing but junkies they don't deserve nothing it's the people that have chronic pain documented chronic pain can't get help can't get no pain medicine because of the Junkies
WSFA
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
Alabama struggles to keep child welfare workers on job: ‘We’re treading water’
Alabama is struggling to keep the state employees who help protect its most vulnerable citizens. For the last few years, child welfare workers are leaving faster than the Alabama Department of Human Resources can hire replacements, a problem that is accelerating. During the 2021 fiscal year, DHR hired 335 case...
thecutoffnews.com
Oral Rabies Vaccine To Be Distributed In Several North And Northeast Alabama Counties
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reminding residents in several northeast and north central counties of the state that United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will once again be distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) beginning on October 1. The current action is a continuation of a program that includes 16 states nationally, with the intent of reducing raccoon rabies and the associated public health risks from rabies exposures.
Striking Alabama inmate workers’ demands ‘unreasonable,’ Ivey says
The demands of Alabama inmates on strike from their prison jobs are “unreasonable,” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Friday. Ivey also commended Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm’s handling of the work stoppage that led to the cancellation of prison visits this weekend. “No. 1, our...
wbrc.com
Alabama set to receive $16 million to help battle worsening opioid epidemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is about to get more help in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The government is giving $16 million to the Alabama Department of Mental Health and it will be up to them to determine how to use the funds. Jefferson County Department of Health...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
As Fentanyl Deaths Rise, Ala. Officials Face Vexing Question: More Prison Sentences or Alternative Solutions?
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage. Inmates provide much of the labor force inside prisons, the department said, so the lockups eliminated one of the three meals that normally are served to compensate for the lack of workers. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” the department said in a statement.
USDA dropping oral rabies vaccines for raccoons across North Alabama
The process of dropping oral rabies vaccines (ORV) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) across Alabama begins on Saturday.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Striking Alabama prisoners receiving only 2 daily meals; movement restricted
A work stoppage by inmates in Alabama prisons to protest for better conditions has moved into its third day and is resulting in fewer meals for inmates. Some claimed the cutback to two meals a day was in retaliation for the strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said that was not the case.
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
New Alabama gun database aims to keep guns away from criminals
Next month, a new gun database is expected to go live in Alabama, listing those who are not allowed to have a gun.
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
New solar incentives a ‘game-changer’ for Alabama cities, schools and churches
Looking for the next wave of solar power in Alabama? Installers say the best place to look might be on the rooftops of churches, school and city halls. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, extends existing 30% tax credits for people who install solar and other renewable energies at their homes, but also includes a provision that allows tax-exempt organizations to receive their renewable energy tax credit as a direct payment.
AL lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session
A bill being prepared for Alabama's next legislative session could remove occupational taxes in municipalities.
Alabama sets execution in murder-for-hire of pastor’s wife, despite jury’s recommendation
The state of Alabama is set to execute another inmate just two months after having to call off an execution minutes before the death warrant was set to expire. Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at William C. Holman Correctional Facility on November 17, according to an order from the Alabama Supreme Court.
Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama
A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
