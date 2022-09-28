ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

bidensapedo
3d ago

they're talking about them stop using street drugs not your prescribed medication so this does not violate nothing you're nothing but junkies they don't deserve nothing it's the people that have chronic pain documented chronic pain can't get help can't get no pain medicine because of the Junkies

Reply(1)
2
Related
WSFA

Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Oral Rabies Vaccine To Be Distributed In Several North And Northeast Alabama Counties

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reminding residents in several northeast and north central counties of the state that United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will once again be distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) beginning on October 1. The current action is a continuation of a program that includes 16 states nationally, with the intent of reducing raccoon rabies and the associated public health risks from rabies exposures.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage. Inmates provide much of the labor force inside prisons, the department said, so the lockups eliminated one of the three meals that normally are served to compensate for the lack of workers. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” the department said in a statement.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hepatitis#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Drugs#Medicaid#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Diseases#The Department Of Justice#Cdc
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege

Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds

An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
AL.com

New solar incentives a ‘game-changer’ for Alabama cities, schools and churches

Looking for the next wave of solar power in Alabama? Installers say the best place to look might be on the rooftops of churches, school and city halls. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, extends existing 30% tax credits for people who install solar and other renewable energies at their homes, but also includes a provision that allows tax-exempt organizations to receive their renewable energy tax credit as a direct payment.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama

A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy