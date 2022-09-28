ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting seventh on Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Almonte will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Tommy Pham moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 9.4 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham in Red Sox's lineup Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Pham for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.8...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Luke Maile behind the plate on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Maile will catch at home after Austin Hedges was rested in Cleveland against left-hander Kris Bubic. numberFire's models project Maile to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 6.9 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez batting fourth for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Jimenez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 8.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Corey Seager (forearm) hitting second in Rangers' Friday lineup

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (forearm) is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Seager will make his return after he missed time with a forearm injury and Josh Smith was benched. numberFire's models project Seager to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Detroit's Victor Reyes in right field on Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will take over right field after Willi Castro was rested at home against right-hander Joe Ryan. numberFire's models project Reyes to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tellez will start at first base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Hanser Alberto at second base on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Alberto will take over second base after Gavin Lux received a breather versus Rockies' southpaw Kyle Freeland. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL

