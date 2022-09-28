Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the United States. Seven Americans, including the five remaining members of the CITGO Six were released by the Maduro Regime as part of a prisoner swap. Those men included CITGO executives Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Jose Pereira, and former U.S. Marine Corporal Matthew Heath.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO