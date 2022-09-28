Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2022. Jason Peyton Murphy, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more (2 counts); theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
KPLC TV
Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
KPLC TV
Edwina Campbell’s family relieved after husband found guilty of murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family members of Edwina Campbell have been through a horrific time as their mother, daughter and sister was shot seven times by her husband, Harold. Harold Campbell is guilty of murdering Edwina in 2019, a Calcasieu jury decided late Friday afternoon. The jury deliberated for...
KPLC TV
Money stolen from vehicles of victims who had recently visited banks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents in which money was stolen from vehicles of people who had recently made a trip to the bank. In both cases, the victim followed the bank visit with a trip to a store, where the...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury asks residents to take citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) wants to know how they’re doing. This morning we spoke with the police jury’s director of communications and media, Tom Hoefer, who broke down what the survey entails and what it’s for. Parish residents are being...
KPLC TV
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
KPLC TV
Remaining CITGO Six prisoners released from Venezuela in prison exchange
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the United States. Seven Americans, including the five remaining members of the CITGO Six were released by the Maduro Regime as part of a prisoner swap. Those men included CITGO executives Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Jose Pereira, and former U.S. Marine Corporal Matthew Heath.
KPLC TV
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
KPLC TV
Fire destroys home in Sulphur area
KPLC TV
Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary
8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category. 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open. 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family. 6:30 p.m. -...
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell takes stand in own defense
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Harold Campbell took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of second-degree murder for killing his wife, Edwina. Campbell says it was around 10 at night and that he’d been drinking since 3:30 in celebration of a wonderful family vacation.
KPLC TV
Parents petition Lake Charles College Prep’s decision to bring on management company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Parents are petitioning Lake Charles College Prep. This comes after teachers protested earlier this week as the school board signs back on with Charter Schools USA as its management company. School officials said this allows them to align all charter schools under one management structure.
KPLC TV
State superintendent proposes mandatory summer school for students behind in reading level
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state’s superintendent of education made a stop at several Calcasieu Parish public schools Wednesday. “Not only did they work to recover, but they have also worked to ensure academic learning continued,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. Dr. Cade Brumley...
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Moss Bluff yesterday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Ward 6 Fire Department for District 1 says they assisted the Ward 1 Fire Department with the structure fire along You Winn Rd. around 5:01 p.m. There are currently no reports of...
KPLC TV
Iowa community donates to Hurricane Ian victims
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Businesses and churches throughout Iowa dropped off a variety of items at the police station to help those in need after Hurricane Ian. Donations ranged from personal hygiene products to food and water. After Hurricane Laura many groups offered assistance to Southwest Louisiana, and Det. Sgt. Russell Jimenez decided it was time we return the favor.
KPLC TV
SWLA trick-or-treat events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - http://www.trickortreattimes.com/louisiana/. Krewe De La Louisiane Annual Halloween Costume Party: 7-11 p.m. in Sulphur. Monster Cake Class: 10 a.m.-noon at Niche Creative Studio. Clash of the Titans Costume Party: 7 p.m. at Castaways Island Bar. SATURDAY, OCT. 15. Pumpkin Patch Family Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Waterworks District 3 has lifted a boil advisory for parts of the DeRidder area. Affected residents are no longer under the advisory in the following areas:. 13112 to 14054 along Hwy. 1146. Donnis McWilliams Rd. David Williams Rd. Hart Rd. Mac Sterling Rd. Duplessis Rd.
KPLC TV
McNeese 2022 Fall Career Expo to be held in October
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 2022 Fall Career Expo for current students and alumni in October. The expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the university’s Recreational Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Attendees should dress professionally and bring...
