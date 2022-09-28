ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 30, 2022. Jason Peyton Murphy, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more (2 counts); theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
EVANS, LA
KPLC TV

2 students accused of striking staff at Jennings High

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two students at Jennings High School are accused of striking school officials on campus. The incident occurred shortly after a fight on campus Thursday, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old and a 17year-old, both females, were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Remaining CITGO Six prisoners released from Venezuela in prison exchange

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A prisoner exchange with Venezuela brings the the remining men of the CITGO Six back to the United States. Seven Americans, including the five remaining members of the CITGO Six were released by the Maduro Regime as part of a prisoner swap. Those men included CITGO executives Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Jose Pereira, and former U.S. Marine Corporal Matthew Heath.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire destroys home in Sulphur area

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Cal Cam Fair celebrates 100-year anniversary

8 a.m. - Miss Cal Cam Pageant Petite Miss category. 1 p.m. Teen Miss, Young Miss, and Miss categories in that order. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Exhibits (only) will be open. 6 p.m. - Introduction of board member, public official, and founder Dr. Lafarque family. 6:30 p.m. -...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell takes stand in own defense

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Harold Campbell took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of second-degree murder for killing his wife, Edwina. Campbell says it was around 10 at night and that he’d been drinking since 3:30 in celebration of a wonderful family vacation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to fire on You Winn Rd.

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Moss Bluff yesterday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Ward 6 Fire Department for District 1 says they assisted the Ward 1 Fire Department with the structure fire along You Winn Rd. around 5:01 p.m. There are currently no reports of...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Iowa community donates to Hurricane Ian victims

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Businesses and churches throughout Iowa dropped off a variety of items at the police station to help those in need after Hurricane Ian. Donations ranged from personal hygiene products to food and water. After Hurricane Laura many groups offered assistance to Southwest Louisiana, and Det. Sgt. Russell Jimenez decided it was time we return the favor.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA trick-or-treat events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - http://www.trickortreattimes.com/louisiana/. Krewe De La Louisiane Annual Halloween Costume Party: 7-11 p.m. in Sulphur. Monster Cake Class: 10 a.m.-noon at Niche Creative Studio. Clash of the Titans Costume Party: 7 p.m. at Castaways Island Bar. SATURDAY, OCT. 15. Pumpkin Patch Family Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted in parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Waterworks District 3 has lifted a boil advisory for parts of the DeRidder area. Affected residents are no longer under the advisory in the following areas:. 13112 to 14054 along Hwy. 1146. Donnis McWilliams Rd. David Williams Rd. Hart Rd. Mac Sterling Rd. Duplessis Rd.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese 2022 Fall Career Expo to be held in October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its 2022 Fall Career Expo for current students and alumni in October. The expo will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the university’s Recreational Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Attendees should dress professionally and bring...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

