KSNB Local4
Comprehensive Open House events scheduled in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Four open house events will be conducted October 3- 6 for residents of Hastings to participate in the City of Hastings Comprehensive Plan. Each event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities for residents to comment on various topics pertaining to Hastings. Additionally, the Comprehensive Plan...
KSNB Local4
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College’s Kearney Center celebrates 5 years
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Kearney Center Thursday night. CCC administrators, faculty and students express their gratitude to the community and partners for helping make the center what it is today. Dr. Kelly Christensen, Kearney Center administrator and the dean for training...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Central Catholic to add elementary classes in 2024
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in almost 50 years Grand Island will be home to a Catholic elementary school. Grand Island Central Catholic will be opening its elementary school in Fall 2024. It will be constructed as a add-on to the school’s current location on the northwest side of the school. A ground breaking is anticipated early next year and will take a little over a year to complete. GICC will be the first school in Grand Island with Pre-K through 12th grade in the same building.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Chamber hosts 80th annual Harvest of Harmony this weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Downtown Grand Island will be filled with the sound of music as the 80th annual Harvest of Harmony parade gets underway Saturday morning. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts Nebraska’s largest parade with entries from across the state. This year, the Harvest of...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
KSNB Local4
Hastings city council approves budget, new city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been well-reported by now that Adams County residents are seeing their property taxes go up 25% after the county board voted to approve the hike on Monday. Now, the city of Hastings is trying to help its residents. The city council approved its new...
KSNB Local4
On this date 37 years ago...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - How many of you can remember what happened 37 years ago on this date? Need a hint? Usually we want this to wait until December to give us a white Christmas. That wasn’t the case in 1985 as it came a little bit too early.
KSNB Local4
Group in Grand Island shining a light on human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. The event was hosted by the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking. They used to the event to present some alarming statistics such as how human trafficking is the second largest organized crime in the United States.
York News-Times
What About Bob -- Surviving Junk Jaunt
Junk Jaunt 2022 was aptly named once again as there were a few treasures and lots and lots of junk at every stop along the route. Lora Jean, Jean and I took off early Friday morning in search of those exciting treasures starting at Cairo. After stops in at least 11 other communities, and lots of walking, we ended up in Broken Bow for the night.
KSNB Local4
New month, same weather...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We may be turning a page on the calendar but the weather will be reading the same. The weekend out is looking warm and a bit breezy, but should be a great weekend for Harvest of Harmony and whatever outdoor activity you have planned. Highs on Saturday with climb back into the lower 80s with the higher temperatures in the western edge of the Local 4 area.
News Channel Nebraska
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
News Channel Nebraska
Overturned livestock trailer leads to loose hogs on I-80
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Several hogs were loose along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska after a crash Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a livestock trailer overturned near Grand Island just before 5:00 p.m. Troopers responding to the scene found several hogs loose from the trailer, in addition to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island coffee shop thriving in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday is National Coffee Day. Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it’s an important and energizing part of your morning routine, and one local shop is bringing a unique vibe with each cup served. Daily Dose Coffee has been...
1380kcim.com
York, Neb. Man Arrested In Connection To Camera Thefts From Holy Angels Church
A York, Neb. man accused of stealing cameras from a local church faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Alan Long was booked into the Carroll County jail last week for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Aug. 29 incident at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle. Authorities allege video evidence from the church shows Long inside the church around the same time three cameras had been stolen. Long was spotted in Templeton on Sept. 23, and deputies made contact. According to law enforcement, Long admitted to tampering with the church’s cameras and indicated he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. As of this (Thursday) morning, Long remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carroll County courthouse.
KSNB Local4
Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement
KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games, the start of the process for potential renovations at Memorial Stadium, and the approval of a new $300 million multi-media rights agreement. At Friday’s board meeting in Kearney, regents voted...
KSNB Local4
Lexington football falls to Gering
GERING, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington football made the trek out west for their matchup with Gering Friday. The Minutemen failed to get any offense going, losing 14-0 to the Bulldogs. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
