Chelsea, AL

CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

2 women found shot to death inside Hoover apartment

Two women were found slain Saturday morning inside a Hoover apartment. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 100 Building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is off Lorna Road, said Capt. Keith Czeskleba. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting the possible deaths.
HOOVER, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Chelsea, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Clay, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea shooting suspect identified

CHELSEA – The suspect in the Chelsea shooting has been identified. Nicholas Tyler Harden, 19, has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun. A bond for Harden has not yet been set. “Investigators...
CHELSEA, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death at Birmingham tow truck lot, driver detained

A man was shot dead after he got into an argument with an employee at a Birmingham tow truck lot Thursday afternoon, police said. Meanwhile, a tow truck driver for Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South has been detained for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rod Mauldin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Victim identified in fatal Tuscaloosa weekend shooting that may have been case of self-defense

A gunshot victim killed in Tuscaloosa over the weekend in what may have been a case of self-defense was identified Friday. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found fatally shot around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit on Friday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

19-year-old charged in Chelsea double shooting

CHELSEA, Ala. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with Wednesday's double shooting in Chelsea, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, of Chelsea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault. Hardin is being held in the Shelby County jail on a $60,000 bond.
CHELSEA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Chelsea Middle School placed on soft lockdown following shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a shooting with injuries in Chelsea. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Brandy Circle. As a result, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known. A suspect has been detained and the […]
CHELSEA, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

