2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
2 women found shot to death inside Hoover apartment
Two women were found slain Saturday morning inside a Hoover apartment. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 100 Building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is off Lorna Road, said Capt. Keith Czeskleba. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting the possible deaths.
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified
A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea shooting suspect identified
CHELSEA – The suspect in the Chelsea shooting has been identified. Nicholas Tyler Harden, 19, has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun. A bond for Harden has not yet been set. “Investigators...
Teen suspect jailed on assault charges in double shooting at Chelsea home
A teenage suspect is being held in the Shelby County Jail after he was charged with assault in a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday afternoon in a Chelsea home, authorities said Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, 19, of Chelsea, was charged with two counts of assault in connection with the...
Shooting at Five Points South apartment building in Birmingham leaves 2 injured
An early-morning shooting at a Southside apartment building left two people injured. Birmingham police were dispatched at 1:18 a.m. Friday to Ascend Five Points South. Ascend is described as an off-campus student housing apartment building at 1001 20th Street South. The shooting happened inside the building. Sgt. Monica Law said...
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Man shot to death at Birmingham tow truck lot, driver detained
A man was shot dead after he got into an argument with an employee at a Birmingham tow truck lot Thursday afternoon, police said. Meanwhile, a tow truck driver for Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South has been detained for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rod Mauldin.
Victim identified in fatal Tuscaloosa weekend shooting that may have been case of self-defense
A gunshot victim killed in Tuscaloosa over the weekend in what may have been a case of self-defense was identified Friday. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found fatally shot around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit on Friday.
wvtm13.com
19-year-old charged in Chelsea double shooting
CHELSEA, Ala. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with Wednesday's double shooting in Chelsea, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, of Chelsea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault. Hardin is being held in the Shelby County jail on a $60,000 bond.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
wvtm13.com
Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
wbrc.com
Woman accused of hitting, killing man while he was checking mail in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced warrants against a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bessemer area. Deputies said 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self, of Bessemer, was struck and killed while reportedly checking his mail on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend could be self-defense, authorities say
The investigation into a weekend homicide in Tuscaloosa is ongoing, but authorities said issues of self-defense have been raised and no arrests have been made at this time. Tuscaloosa police responded at 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments.
Chelsea Middle School placed on soft lockdown following shooting
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a shooting with injuries in Chelsea. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Brandy Circle. As a result, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known. A suspect has been detained and the […]
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
