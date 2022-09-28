A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The north London derby kicks off a seven-game lineup in the Premier League. Surprise leader Arsenal hosts Tottenham at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won six of seven games to sit one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City and Tottenham, the league’s only two unbeaten sides. Fourth-placed Brighton, another early season surprise, faces a stern test when it visits Liverpool. It’s the first match for new Brighton manager Robert de Zerbi, who took over following Graham Potter’s departure for Chelsea. Potter takes charge of his first league match with the Blues at Crystal Palace, Bournemouth hosts Brentford, Newcastle visits Fulham, Everton travels to Southampton, and West Ham hosts Wolverhampton.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO