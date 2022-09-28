Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda on Friday dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails...
WTOP
In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro
WASHINGTON (AP) — In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Brazil votes Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round -- and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president seeking to stage a comeback at 76, says he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses -- a concern heard often in Brazil heading into election day.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Marseille beats Angers 3-0 to lead French league
ANGERS, France (AP) — Jonathan Clauss notched a goal and two assists to help Marseille take the lead in the French league by downing Angers 3-0 on Friday. Marseille remained unbeaten to overtake Paris Saint-Germain by a point, but the defending champion can take the top spot back when it hosts Nice on Saturday.
WTOP
Soldiers seize control of state broadcaster in Burkina Faso, announce coup leader-turned-president has been overthrown
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Soldiers seize control of state broadcaster in Burkina Faso, announce coup leader-turned-president has been overthrown. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Williams brothers lead Bilbao into 3rd place in Spain
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Brothers Nico and Iñaki Williams assisted one another for goals in Athletic Bilbao’s 4-0 home win over Almería that pulled the Basque Country side level with Barcelona in the Spanish league on Friday. Nico, who impressed with his international debut for Spain...
WTOP
MATCHDAY: North London derby in EPL; PSG welcomes Nice
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The north London derby kicks off a seven-game lineup in the Premier League. Surprise leader Arsenal hosts Tottenham at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won six of seven games to sit one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City and Tottenham, the league’s only two unbeaten sides. Fourth-placed Brighton, another early season surprise, faces a stern test when it visits Liverpool. It’s the first match for new Brighton manager Robert de Zerbi, who took over following Graham Potter’s departure for Chelsea. Potter takes charge of his first league match with the Blues at Crystal Palace, Bournemouth hosts Brentford, Newcastle visits Fulham, Everton travels to Southampton, and West Ham hosts Wolverhampton.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands march in Canada in solidarity with Iran protests
Several thousand people marched in Montreal and other Canadian cities Saturday in solidarity with protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police. Tens of thousands have also come out for solidarity rallies in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Toronto and the capital Ottawa.
WTOP
Sweden: Right-wing party get 4 chairmanships in parliament
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A right-wing populist party that received the second-most votes in Sweden’s general election last month landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees Saturday and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics. The positions to be held by lawmakers from the...
WTOP
Japanese defense ministry says North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese defense ministry says North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
At least 127 dead after riot at Indonesia football match
At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, authorities said Sunday. "In the incident, 127 people died, two of whom are police officers.
WTOP
Arsenal beats 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to stay atop EPL table
LONDON (AP) — Gabriel Jesus marked his first north London derby with a goal as Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to strengthen its grip on first place in the Premier League. Jesus took advantage of a defensive blunder to make it 2-1 early in the second half...
Comments / 0