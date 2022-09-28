Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Search and Rescue Effort Continue Across Southwest Florida
Florida - Friday September 30, 2022: More than 700 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte & Lee counties since search and rescue operations began Thursday morning. There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 2.5 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 200,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.
wqcs.org
Death With Dignity and a Day of Caring
Fort Pierce - Friday September 20, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we talk about death with dignity. Tony Ray is the founder of Florida Death With Dignity. The organization wants to make it possible for Floridians with a terminal illness the choice to end their lives, with dignity. He founded the organization after witnessing the pain suffered by several family member who died without that right.
wqcs.org
21 Dead in Ian's Wake; More Bodies Sighted but Not Yet Recovered
Friday - September 30, 2022: The Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management reports that at least 21 people have died in the wake of Hurricane Ian. At a news conference in Tallahassee Friday morning Director Kevin Guthrie said only 1 of the reported deaths is confirmed and the other 20 are unconfirmed.
wqcs.org
The Relief and Recovery Effort Has Begun
Florida - September 29, 2022: The relief and recovery effort has begun. State and federal resources are flooding into the disaster zones across Florida to provide what’s needed for the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. Portable cell towers have been brought in to provide communication and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
Tropical Storm Warning for the Treasure Coast Lifted as Ian Enters Atlantic East of Cape Canaveral
Florida - Thursday September 29, 2022: Around noon Thursday the central core of Tropical Storm Ian entered the Atlantic near Cape Canaveral. Now that its back over warm waters again Acting National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Mike Brennan says it’s expected to regain hurricane strength. “We’re forecasting Ian to become a hurricane as it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. We’ve now issued a Hurricane Warning for the entire coast of the state of South Carolina.”
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian
Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
wqcs.org
Crime is in the spotlight in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin
Republicans are putting crime center stage nationwide, and Wisconsin's Senate race is one of the most prominent examples. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben just came back from talking to voters there and brings us this report. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: At the GOP Fall Fest in Racine, Wis., last weekend, governor candidate Tim...
Comments / 0