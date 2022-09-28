Read full article on original website
Related
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Instead of handling Ian coverage, TV’s Al Roker deals with COVID-19
NEW YORK — Al Roker is dealing with COVID-19. The “Today” show weatherman is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus, causing fellow NBC meteorologist Bill Karins to stand in for the morning program’s coverage of Hurricane Ian. “Some people have been wondering during...
