BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Michael Shank paced nervously at the pit stand as Tom Blomqvist turned qualifying laps at Road Atlanta. The team owner admitted he was more nervous than he was watching Helio Castroneves win him the Indianapolis 500. The IMSA sports car season championship will be decided Saturday and Shank desperately wants the title. Meyer Shank Racing trailed Wayne Taylor Racing by 19 points headed into Friday qualifying, but Blomqvist won the pole to cut the deficit to 14 points. “My God, the race is going to be a bloodbath,” Shank said. “We’re not bringing anything back. We want this championship.” WTR, with Ricky Taylor as the driver, qualified third despite Taylor going off track during the session. The team lost the championship in the final turn of last year’s 10-hour race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO