Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz fastest in FP2 but Lewis Hamilton impresses at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting homeVerstappen has won the...
racer.com
Elliott not holding back on Next Gen safety issues
Chase Elliott was as frustrated and forthcoming with his thoughts as ever over the safety of the Next Gen car on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. During his 15-minute media availability, Elliott addressed multiple questions about the car. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman is not competing this weekend because of concussion-like symptoms, and drivers have been outspoken all year about the state of the car and how hard the hits feel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
racer.com
Mast earns T4 gold, increasing his Runoffs titles to four
Setting a new SCCA National Championship Runoffs qualifying track record with a 2m09.577s (some 1.7 seconds faster than the record), John Heinricy earned the Tire Rack Pole for Touring 4 (T4), adding to his already impressive collection of 11 other Runoffs poles (not to mention 16 Runoffs gold medals). While starting on the pole is often ideal, it hardly guarantees success, as Heinricy discovered in 2019 when – like this year – the Runoffs took place at Virginia International Raceway (VIR). Back then, transmission troubles struck Heinricy from the front – this year, mechanical problems were the least of his concerns as he had talented racer Marshall Mast to battle during the second of three Hagerty Race Days at the 2022 SCCA Runoffs.
racer.com
Herb repeats in rain for Runoffs GT-1 win
Big, heavy, loud, fast and with lots of horsepower, GT-1 (GT1) cars made their way out on a wet track late Friday morning for their Hagerty Race Days event at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Tire Rack Pole Award winner...
racer.com
2022 Runoffs Tire Rack Pole Award winners from VIR
Three days of qualifying have come to a close at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) for the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held Sept. 24-Oct. 2, 2022. As such, 26 Tire Rack Pole Award winners have been identified and will lead their respective classes to the green flag over the next three Hagerty Race Days.
racer.com
Kotyk dominates FF for his fourth Runoffs title
On a damp and chilly Tire Rack Pole — on the first of three Hagerty Race Days at the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs — sat defending Formula F (FF) champ Jonathan Kotyk from Atlantic Beach, FL, driving his Mygale SJ14 Honda. The conditions mattered little to Kotyk, though, as he put on a dominating performance on his way to this fourth FF SCCA National Championship title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: 2022 Runoffs livestream podcast
Brian Bielanski’s “Inside the SCCA” podcast is going live from the Runoffs at VIR with nine live shows. Inside the SCCA Presented by Goodyear Racing Tires and Vintage Racers for Rescues will kick off each race day with Breakfast at the Runoffs at 7:00am ET. Then picking up coverage during the lunch break with the Halftime show at 11:45am ET and wrapping up each day right after the final checker flag with Runoffs After Dark at 5:45pm ET Friday (Sept. 30) and Saturday (Oct. 1), Sunday’s night show (Oct. 2) will air 4:45pm ET.
Shank strikes first in tight Acura fight for IMSA title
BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Michael Shank paced nervously at the pit stand as Tom Blomqvist turned qualifying laps at Road Atlanta. The team owner admitted he was more nervous than he was watching Helio Castroneves win him the Indianapolis 500. The IMSA sports car season championship will be decided Saturday and Shank desperately wants the title. Meyer Shank Racing trailed Wayne Taylor Racing by 19 points headed into Friday qualifying, but Blomqvist won the pole to cut the deficit to 14 points. “My God, the race is going to be a bloodbath,” Shank said. “We’re not bringing anything back. We want this championship.” WTR, with Ricky Taylor as the driver, qualified third despite Taylor going off track during the session. The team lost the championship in the final turn of last year’s 10-hour race.
racer.com
Zilisch win narrows Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship at Road Atlanta
The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires title chase narrowed to 30 points on Thursday courtesy of a Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) victory. Zilisch beat teammate Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) to the checkered flag by 0.123s. Championship leader Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) finished fifth while Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) had a disastrous race and only completed five laps before a mechanical issue ended his race.
racer.com
Bourdais, Cadillac lead Petit Le Mans with one quarter complete
After two-and-a-half hours in the 25th Motul Petit Le Mans, Sebastien Bourdais is out front and rocketing away in the No. 01 Chip Ganasssi Cadillac, putting 20s on the rest of the DPi contenders while they battle themselves and traffic. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura is second, and in championship-winning position, with Helio Castroneves at the wheel. However, Brendon Hartley is right behind Castroneves in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The WTR team has pulled itself back into contention after pitting on the first lap to replace the tires Ricky Taylor damaged in qualifying, thanks to several cautions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Singapore GP: Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two from Charles Leclerc in Practice Two
Carlos Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace in Practice Two at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday. The Spaniard produced a 1:42.587 to beat Leclerc by two tenths, with Mercedes' George Russell edging out world champion in waiting Max Verstappen for third. Lewis...
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team fined £22,000 over nose stud
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the ongoing controversy about his wearing a nose stud in his Formula 1 car as "all a bit silly" after the issue blew up again at the Singapore Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team were fined €25,000 (£22,000) after qualifying for a procedural error in incorrectly filing...
MotorAuthority
Ferrari SP51 is new one-off V-12 roadster
Ferrari on Wednesday revealed the SP51, its latest one-off car developed under the Special Projects program. Ordered by a Ferrari collector in Taiwan, the car is based on the 812 GTS and looks absolutely stunning, helped in part by its unique shade of red known as Rosso Passionale, which has been applied in three layers.
CARS・
racer.com
Frost, Bogle back to HMD for Indy Lights
Danial Frost and Christian Bogle will return to the expanded eight-car HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing Indy Lights team. Frost (pictured above), a first-time race winner with HMD in 2022, should be among the championship contenders in his third season of Indy Lights. Bogle, who steadily improved in his second season atop the Road to Indy ladder system, will have everything he needs to pursue his first podium after coming close with a run to fourth place last season in Detroit.
racer.com
DiBenedetto declared Truck Series winner after wild overtime Talladega finish
It took a lot of last lap gumption on the Talladega Superspeedway high banks and an official “race finish review” afterward, but longtime competitor Matt DiBenedetto earned his first NASCAR national series race victory in Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Because the...
racer.com
Introne strategizes, takes B-Spec championship
Steve Introne of Windham, NH had a plan to win the B-Spec championship at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs — taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway — in the No. 12 VeloceEng/Black Hog Beer/BosMblTire MINI Cooper. And, it worked. Introne’s plan involved a partnership...
racer.com
MPC: Brynjolfsson, Hindman take GS title; Hagler, Lewis crowned in TCR
Once again, Bill Auberlen made it look easy. The most successful driver in IMSA history controlled the second half of Friday’s Fox Factory 120 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to claim his 20th victory in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge competition. Auberlen, who also owns 65 career wins in the...
racer.com
Paley scores Road Atlanta pole for Mazda MX-5 Cup finale
Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) earned his second Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole position on Wednesday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. He will share the front row with Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) for Thursday’s Round 13 race, the first half of a championship-deciding doubleheader with $250,000 on the line.
Comments / 0