FIFA

Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'

By Jake Mahon
 3 days ago

Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manuel Akanji has been named in EA Sports' 'Team of the Week' in FIFA 23.

Akanji's inclusion in the team follows his fine performance for Switzerland in their game against Spain in the UEFA Nations League, in which he scored and assisted a goal as his side went on to secure a surprise 2-1 victory.

The defender broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when he found himself on the end of a Swiss corner and headed the ball into the ground and beyond Spain keeper Unai Simon .

IMAGO / Xinhua

Spain levelled the scoreline in the 55th minute when Jordi Alba scored but the Swiss would fire back just three minutes later and Akanji was involved once again.

The scorer turned provider for the Swiss' second goal as the centre-back flicked on the ball at the near post from a corner that ended up at the feet of Breel Embolo , who fired the ball home from close range to restore Switzerland's lead.

Thanks to his involvement in both of the goals in the win, Akanji has been included in the 'Team of the Week' in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team game mode.

As the name suggests, the team is selected on a weekly basis and includes players who EA Sports have deemed to have performed the best throughout the previous week. The players included in the team all receive substantial upgrades to their base card on the game and are given a new 'inform' card due to their inclusion in the team.

Akanji has received a total upgrade of three from his standard gold card, rising from an 81 to an 84 rating.

In terms of his stats, the former Borussia Dortmund man has been handed a plus three on his pace, shooting and defending stats and a plus four on his passing, dribbling and physical attributes.

Other notable players in the team include Liverpool's Mohamed Salah , Chelsea's Kai Havertz , Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen , Real Madrid star Luka Modric , former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny and PSG defender Marquinhos .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp defends Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Whatever team I would have at the moment, I would pick Trent'

When Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, Trent Alexander-Arnold will have some extra focus on him after an international break that didn't see him make the squad for either of England's Nations League matches. Even though Gareth Southgate returned to a 3-4-3 formation, in both Nations League matches, he couldn't find space for Alexander-Arnold using Kyle Walker and Reece James. Alexander-Arnold's club team manager, Jurgen Klopp, thinks that's a big mistake.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Tottenham Hotspur 1: smashed

Arsenal convincingly defeated Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates to stay top of the Premier League table for another week. It was a comprehensive victory, really. The visitors hardly troubled the Gunners, and Antonio Conte totally gave up once Emerson Royal saw a straight red for a ridiculous tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again

Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿ Nunez hot streak may be on the way

H﻿e may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. A﻿s the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

