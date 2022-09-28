Read full article on original website
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Everything to Know After Season 1 Ends With Major Twists
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 1 finale. What's next? Yellowjackets quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year following its November 2021 premiere — and its finale left viewers eager for answers. The Showtime series follows Misty (Christina Ricci), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress), who were stranded […]
Is Viserys a Good King in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
'Cobra Kai's Thomas Ian Griffith Was Once the Action Star of the Future
Let me say these things up front: The Karate Kid Part III is not a very good movie, but Thomas Ian Griffith is great it in. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai is an absolutely fantastic TV show, and Griffith is, again, great in it. There's a reason the brain trust behind Cobra Kai have made him such an integral part of the hit Netflix series about the karate-based rivalries that consistently plague the San Fernando Valley. As Terry Silver, the slick, pony-tailed businessman and martial-arts sensei who has been a thorn in Daniel LaRusso's side since he was a kid, Griffith remains magnetic every moment he's on the screen – his wild-eyed menace perfectly matching the heightened, soap opera-ish drama playing out across the show. Karate Kid super fans – those who will tolerate Part III's glaring problems just because Griffith's overcharged personality is so entertaining to watch – eagerly anticipated his arrival in the show and have not been let down since he first joined the cast in Season 4.
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
Why Bill Skarsgård Was the Perfect Actor to Play Clark Olofsson
Bill Skarsgård is kind of an enigma. He's a handsome guy but manages to creep you out a little, even when he's not dressed up as a demon clown. Truthfully, the part that may creep you out has nothing to do with him; he's just created a fantastic career that's dominated by horror and drama, and he portrayed one of the most recognizable villains in literary history. Dramatically, his roles can wobble to the darker side into films that are rewarding to watch but, at times, slow-burning and heavy (recall the haunted but creepily hopeful Willard Russell in The Devil All the Time).
How to Watch Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy'
While Lena Dunham worked on Girls, she was already cooking up the details of her next passion project. After reading Karen Cushman's novel entitled Catherine Called Birdy, the actress/director was set on adapting the story to the screen in a way that would be comical and relevant. The upcoming film is centered on Catherine, a girl in 13-century England that opposes her father's plan to marry her off to a nobleman in exchange for their family's reinstated wealth. In an interview with Indie Wire, Dunham said that she wanted to capture a main character that felt relatable and not necessarily the superheroine that audiences have been watching in the past few years.
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
What's New on Hulu in October 2022
Looking to stream some spooky content this October; well Hulu has you covered. The cult favorite horror franchise returns with Hellraiser, a new reboot directed by David Bruckner (The Night House) and starring Jamie Clayton (Sense8) in the iconic role of Pinhead. If you're not into horror and more of a romantic, there's Rosaline a comedic retelling of Romeo & Juliet through the eyes of Romeo's ex-girlfriend (and cousin), Karen Maine (Yes God Yes) directs the romantic comedy with Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) starring in the lead role alongside an impressive cast that includes Isabela Merced (Father of the Bride), Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale), and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting). Other spooky titles hitting the service in October include the ultimate cult film to rule all cult films The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Scott Cooper's folk horror tale Antlers, the Hulu original horror flick Grimcutty, the Blade trilogy, Fede Álvarez's Evil Dead reboot, the M. Night Shyamalan classic The Sixth Sense, David Cronenberg's latest body horror tale Crimes of the Future, and two new Halloween animated Halloween specials from Justin Roiland: A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!.
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
In Praise of Mj Rodriguez's Sofia on ‘Loot’
The Apple TV+ comedy series, Loot, unleashed a fiery first season that follows Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) ugly divorce from her cheating billionaire husband. She’s admittedly a little lost without someone to dote on, so when her long-forgotten charitable foundation calls her to come into the office, she sets her sights on philanthropy as a way to re-discover herself. The Executive Director of that foundation, Sofia Salinas (Mj Rodriguez) initially greets Molly with a no-nonsense attitude, and a direct order to stop publicly grieving in a way that undermines the charity work associated with her name. Our first look at Sofia imparts the impression that she will have to be Molly’s warden throughout the series. Thankfully, Sofia’s growth throughout the Season 1 presents a character that isn’t afraid to learn from others, as well as embrace the parts of her that make her unique. Sofia is a pillar of this season and her phenomenal contributions to Loot will keep us coming back for more in Season 2.
Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline on Reuniting After 25 Years on 'The Good House'
In The Good House, from directors Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky, Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver) is a successful realtor in an idyllic New England town who works hard at maintaining an exterior that everything is going her way when it’s very much not. When Hildy crosses paths with an old flame, local construction contractor Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), things reignite between them, but that also brings old demons to the surface and forces Hildy to face her own bad choices and the damage they’ve caused.
‘The Rings of Power': Ismael Cruz Córdova on How Speaking Elven is Like Shakespeare and His Relationship With Bronwyn
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.
‘The Midnight Club’ Teaser Highlights Horror Legend Heather Langenkamp’s Chilling Role
Halloween is right around the corner, and it wouldn’t be the spooky season without a Mike Flanagan horror series. This October the famous genre director is giving horror fans an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel The Midnight Club. There are so many reasons to get excited about this YA terror full of ghost stories, but arguably the main reason is that horror legend Heather Langenkamp will be featured in Midnight Club. Now, with just one chilling week away, the Netflix series has released a new haunting teaser highlighting Langenkamp’s role in this nightmare.
Laena Velaryon's Fate in 'House of the Dragon' Is an Improvement From the 'Fire & Blood' Version
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood is a dense text, even for those accustomed to his A Song of Ice and Fire series. The book documents over one hundred years of the Targaryen dynasty, from the conquest of Westeros by Aegon the Conqueror to the unfortunate reign of King Aegon III Targaryen, also known as "The Dragonbane." Its pages contain dozens of characters, events, and more than a few dragons to remember as well. It's for this reason that when HBO set out to adapt part of the book for the series House of the Dragon that certain measures needed to be taken for brevity. Furthermore, much like the previous series Game of Thrones, the spin-off's showrunners made certain changes that differ from the source material.
Rupert Sanders' Reboot of 'The Crow' Wraps Production
While it may have felt like it would be circling indefinitely, the reboot of The Crow has finally come in for a landing with cameras recently calling it a wrap. The news comes from The Prague Reporter, which is based in the city the production has called home for the last 10 weeks. While shooting at many notable landmarks in the Czech Republic’s capital city, including the Rudolfinum concert hall, the feature also utilized the brand-new Penzing Studios just outside of Munich, Germany and found itself nesting in Bavaria, Germany to polish up its digital assets and VFX work.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down the Show’s Biggest Feuds
On this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the conflict between June and Serena begins to really ramp up as June’s anger continues to lead and Serena is released from custody. She also begins to settle into her new role as Gilead’s ambassador in Toronto. Back in Gilead, Aunt Lydia sets out to make some reforms of her own. The inside look featurette offers some more insight on these threads and then some.
Should We Be Rooting for Anyone on 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.Who will sit on the Iron Throne? It’s the question at the heart of House of the Dragon, just as it was in Game of Thrones. And part of the fun of watching both shows is deciding who you want to take the seat after forming attachments to the wide assortment of characters and cheering for your preferred candidate to get the coveted prize of ruling Westeros. But should we really be cheering for any of the characters on House of the Dragon? It’s a complicated question and to answer it one must look closely at the morality, or lack thereof, shown in George R.R. Martin’s fictional world.
Lip Reader Deciphers Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool 3' Video
Ryan Reynolds surprised everybody earlier this week when he revealed in a video that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Reynolds and Jackman, who’ve playfully allowed their on-screen chemistry to spill onto social media, partnered up for a follow-up video in which they attempted to answer a couple of burning questions, the most pertinent of which was how in the world are they going to bring Wolverine back from the dead.
