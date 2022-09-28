The Apple TV+ comedy series, Loot, unleashed a fiery first season that follows Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) ugly divorce from her cheating billionaire husband. She’s admittedly a little lost without someone to dote on, so when her long-forgotten charitable foundation calls her to come into the office, she sets her sights on philanthropy as a way to re-discover herself. The Executive Director of that foundation, Sofia Salinas (Mj Rodriguez) initially greets Molly with a no-nonsense attitude, and a direct order to stop publicly grieving in a way that undermines the charity work associated with her name. Our first look at Sofia imparts the impression that she will have to be Molly’s warden throughout the series. Thankfully, Sofia’s growth throughout the Season 1 presents a character that isn’t afraid to learn from others, as well as embrace the parts of her that make her unique. Sofia is a pillar of this season and her phenomenal contributions to Loot will keep us coming back for more in Season 2.

