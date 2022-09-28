ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Arbswap Debuts the Nova Accelerator to Bolster Arbitrum’s Ecosystem

Over the past few months, Arbswap, the decentralized automated market maker exchange built on the Arbitrum platform, has made significant advancements. With assistance from Old Fashion Research, a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund, Arbswap recently launched the Nova Accelerator following the migration of its contracts to the Arbitrum Nova network. By...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — September 26, 2022

The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: SIDO. Listing date: 26th September. Official Website: sidogame.io & sidogames.io.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

FTX Bags Voyager Digital Assets After Highly Competitive Bidding Process

FTX has won the bid to absorb cash-beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital, beating crypto exchanges Binance and CrossTower. According to a Monday announcement, FTX won after placing a $1.422 billion bid, with Voyager describing the sale as “the best alternative for Voyager stakeholders.” Details as to how much its two other competitors offered were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

MEXC’s M-Ventures Completes Brand Upgrade As Scaled Capital Reaches $200 Million

At the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher,” which took place on September 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced that its fund had been upgraded to M-Ventures and received a new management group. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation, the upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to fostering innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Octus Bridge#Octus Bride#Defi
zycrypto.com

Werik.club Revolutionizes The Gaming Industry

A newborn entertainment platform named Werik Club is becoming phenomenal in both the blockchain and gaming industries. The company is nicely located in the centre of Las Vegas, fully licensed by Curacao Gaming License. Werik has introduced its gaming platform with highly cutting-edge technology where all the best technologies from...
GAMBLING
zycrypto.com

Gate.io Announces October Mega Event with No Fees and Over $1 Million in Prizes

Following an ongoing mega event with substantial rewards and discounts for new and existing users, October will be a big month on Gate.io. Gate.io launched several overlapping events throughout September with prizes totalling over $1 million, and these events will continue into October. Abundant activities and rewards. Gate.io’s Referral Event...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Nears $20,000 As Old Coin Spending Nears Full Cycle Detox

After rallying to tap $20,350 on Tuesday, Bitcoin was again rejected below the $20,000 psychological level, plunging as low as $18,750 on Wednesday. Around two weeks ago, the top cryptocurrency was trading comfortably above $22,000 following a strong bounce from the $18,500 support in early September. Notably, despite dropping by...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
zycrypto.com

VERTU To Launch World’s First Web3 Phone METAVERTU To Accelerate Web3 Adoption

VERTU, a European luxury mobile phone, is launching the world’s first Web3 phone, METAVERTU, to help usher users into the Web3 world. In preparation for the launch, the team behind the project officially opened its doors to investors on September 28, 2022. Investors have until October 24, 2022, to make their reservation before the official global sale in London. Currently, VERTU is inviting users to create their pre-orders. Users will be eligible to receive an airdrop NFT with other unique benefits by making pre-orders.
CELL PHONES
zycrypto.com

Why Clothing Matters in the Metaverse

Across the world, there are several industries that nearly everyone uses. While finance and healthcare might initially come to mind, another surprising entry is the apparel industry. The global clothing market is experiencing a growth rate of nearly 10% per year, predicted to reach an incredible $605 billion by the end of 2022.
APPAREL
zycrypto.com

XRP Shoots Up 12% As Ripple Finally Edges Closer To Groundbreaking Win Against SEC

Ripple has bagged another momentous victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a judge has ruled that the regulator must turn vital William Hinman documents over to Ripple. These documents contain the draft of a speech by Hinman, in which he told the audience at a conference that Ethereum was not a security.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Mining Is More Than Alive and Here to Stay: Here’s Why

The current crypto winter makes people surprised if mining continues to be profitable. Is crypto mining alive at all? Let’s assess how relevant mining is within the fall of 2022. Is it worth entering the market now?. What affects mining profitability?. Mining is a method guaranteeing the operation of...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

Sharp Decline in Retail Investments As Bitcoin Braces For Tough Times

Bitcoin has been experiencing a sharp decline in retail investments for 426 days since last year’s great miner migration out of China. According to a recent network analytics report by Glassnode, the decline equates to the retail investor purge experienced for 474 days during the infamous 2018 bear market.
RETAIL
zycrypto.com

Market Analysts Predict Ether Bearish Continuation That Could Crash Ethereum To $750

Bearish sentiments for Ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, continues to build up. ETH is currently trading around its July low of around $1,290, a level that analysts expect prices to fall from to between $750-$850 in the coming months. According to the pseudonymous market analyst ‘CryptoCapo,’...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy