Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the not-for-profit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators – a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October
KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
From the Archives - Sept. 29, 2022
Early matches were not trustworthy. Wooden matches made in the 1880s lit themselves when the rough phosphorus head accidentally rubbed together. Laborers and workmen often carried only a single match in a cloth pocket to work each day. Wooden matches were used to light kindling or crushed paper in fireplaces...
Civil Air Patrol arrives in Bonners Ferry
Civil Air Patrol is now available to young people and adults in Bonners Ferry interested in aviation and in serving the community. “Some may not have heard of Civil Air Patrol even though the organization has been in existence for more than 70 years,” said Maj. Kambiz Kamiab, CAP Idaho Wing Director of Aerospace Education. “We often joke that Civil Air Patrol is one of the Air Force’s best-kept secrets.”
Gareth F.R. Abell
On Friday, August 19, 2022, Gareth F.R. Abell of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, painlessly and peacefully joined his beloved Marcella in death at the age of 78. Gareth loved the quiet and solitude of the Paradise Valley home he and Marcella shared. Having retired from teaching at Sandpoint High School, in recent years he delighted in riding his 4-wheeler through the wooded trails and watching the wildlife via his trail cams.
Boundary County Calendar - Sept. 29, 2022
SPOT bus: Free service to Sandpoint is provided on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. Quilting Group: 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6784 Cody St., Bonners Ferry. Group meets every Thursday to make kits and quilts to ship to disaster areas and/or third world countries as well as locally. Feel free to join us. The group will teach anyone how to make them. For more information call the church at 208-267-2894.
Sandpoint Police execute 3 search warrants of suspected drug dealers
SANDPOINT, Idaho — This week, Sandpoint Police executed three separate search warrants at the homes of suspected drug dealers. On Monday, Sandpoint Police assisted a DEA taskforce with a search warrant in south Sandpoint. They discovered multicolored fentanyl pills and other drug-related paraphernalia. On Wednesday, Sandpoint Police searched a...
BCSA receives donation from the Eagles Auxiliary
BONNERS FERRY — The Boundary County Skatepark Association has received a donation from Bonners Ferry Eagles No. 3522 Auxiliary. Prior to the Boundary County Fair, the Eagles Auxiliary surprised BCSA with an unsolicited raffle on their behalf which took place at the Eagles fair booth. The total donated to the BCSA project was $1,385.
Volley for a Cure 2022
BONNERS FERRY — It’s that time of the year again, join the BFHS volleyball teams as they take on the Timberlake Tigers, Oct. 4, in the annual Volley For A Cure event. All proceeds raised through the evening’s events and silent auction go directly to the local Cancer Support Group that provides monetary support for gas, accommodations and food for families in need going through cancer treatment. T-shirts are on sale at Vinyl Expressions for those of you wanting to sport this year’s logo.
To sleep, perchance to dream
"To sleep, perchance to dream. Ay, there's the rub!" Borrowing line from Shakespeare's “Hamlet,” I also awoke from a poignant dream. Maybe you know what the symbolism might mean. I dreamt that I was part of a small community. A place where the natural beauty would rival the...
Player is a credit to himself, team, community
I'd like to report an incident I witnessed Friday night, Aug. 26, before the first home football game. I watched a varsity player, No. 21, standing by the JV players encouraging and mentoring them. For a very brief instant, I also saw him glance back to the bleachers. There in the stands was a very old gentleman, wearing a Eureka Lions hat, attempting to navigate the steps. He was really struggling as his cane kept slipping. I was just about to go down and help him. However, Cleo Henslee, No. 21, saw the man and turned himself into a bolt of lightning, shooting across the track, up the steps to the man's side. He gently helped the man find a seat, then asked if there was anything else he needed. Seeing none, he jogged back to the JV team to continue helping, thinking nothing of his actions. His response to this need directly reflects upon his family, the school, the team and coaches, and the Bonners Ferry community.
Homecoming '22: Seniors win Powder Puff
BONNERS FERRY — After years in the making, the Class of 2023 won the powder puff football tournament during Homecoming week. Competition was high, as both the juniors and sophomores had been held scoreless until overtime. Throughout the contest field goals had been elusive for both teams as the uprights refused to yield to any field goal attempts, until Lindsay Onstott sunk a field goal. The juniors won 13-6 and finished the game with an interception by Onstott.
Badgers win homecoming by 40 points
BONNERS FERRY — Badger football remains undefeated after a homecoming win Friday, Sept. 23 by 40 points over the visiting East Valley Knights from Spokane Valley, Wash. The Badgers set the tempo on the first play when they recovered the ball on the kickoff. A few minutes later the Badgers’ Michael Boschwiller ran into the endzone for a touchdown. The team opted for a two-point conversion and were up 8-0 with 9:33 left in the first quarter.
Badger volleyball is 9-7 after two losses
BONNERS FERRY — After losing two sets against the Kellogg wildcats, the Badgers rallied in set three, but fell short in set four resulting in a Kellogg win. In set two, the Wildcats beat the Badgers 23-12. In the third set, the Badgers came back and made a large deficit for Kellogg. The Badgers took the win 25-11.
Badger girls soccer 6-4, preparing for tough games
BONNERS FERRY — Badger girls soccer is 6-4 after losses against Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy on Monday and Lakeland on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Badgers beat Stillwater Christian by seven on Friday, Sept. 23. The team is looking at a packed week of league games. On Monday against...
