Police Log: September 30, 2022
4:15 p.m. Baylee Lackey, 20, Bedford, wanted on a warrant fo petition to revoke. 5:27 p.m. Kyle White, Bedford, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. Incidents – September 30. 12:03 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the...
Indianapolis woman arrested with dozens of credit cards, checkbooks and identifications
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., Trooper Beltran was patrolling on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis when he spotted a Chevrolet Suburban with an expired temporary license plate. When Beltran pulled the vehicle over the female driver provided him with a false name and date of birth and eventually provided him an identification belonging to another person.
I-69 interchange work to close Epler Avenue west of State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Construction of a future I-69 interchange is expected to close Epler Avenue west of State Road 37 starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The closure is expected to remain in place into next year. The detour follows Banta Road and Concord Street. The Epler Avenue closure begins west of...
Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming
BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh
Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
Culvert replacements to close State Road 45 east of Bloomington
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 45 on Tuesday, October 4, to replace two box culverts east of Bloomington. The road will close from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Unionville Elementary School (near Shuffle Creek Road)...
Greg Day announced that retired FBI agent Tony Siedl will serve as his chief deputy if elected Lawrence County Sheriff
BEDFORD – ISP Sgt. Greg Day, who is running for Lawrence County Sheriff announced Thursday that he will name retired FBI agent Tony Siedl as chief deputy. “I have promised everything we do will be built on the five pillars of accountability, professionalism, quality, work ethic, and cooperation,” wrote Day in a Facebook post. “Tony absolutely embodies these traits better than anyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that works beside him. Notice I said “beside” not “for”. His leadership style is exactly in line with how I’ve always tried to be. Tony retired from the FBI where he has successfully investigated every type of crime imaginable. His investigative skills are legendary. He served 4 years as Chief Deputy here in Lawrence County under then Sheriff Craig. His organization, administrative skills, and leadership are still talked about. He then helped lead security with Cook Inc. His career resume is so impressive, it would take pages to be as detailed as he deserves. Lawrence County is lucky to have such a gem willing to serve. If I’m blessed to win the November election, you will be in great hands.”
Bedford City Utilities will flush fire hydrants from Oct. 6 – Oct. 14
BEDFORD – Bedford City Utilities will begin the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, October 14. The following is a tentative schedule for the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
INDOT announces I-70 WB traffic shift on North Split project
MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wants motorists to be aware of a big traffic shift on the North Split project in Downtown Indianapolis. INDOT will begin shifting I-70 WB traffic across the median onto the new flyover bridge starting Saturday, October 1. The transition is anticipated to be complete by Monday, October 3. This shift will also “switch” sides for the exit movements approaching the North Split, and shields will be placed on the pavement to help motorists navigate these changes.
Lawrence County Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will hold a special meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse, on Tuesday, October 4th at 10 a.m. Determine Council Appointments for Coroner’s Office, Veteran’s Affairs & 911 Board. Any Old Unfinished Business.
Monroe County Democrats to honor Doris Sims with Annual Judge Taliaferro Award
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Democratic Party will honor the career and public service of former City of Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Doris Sims, at their annual Fall Judge Viola Taliaferro Dinner on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Doris Sims retired from the City of Bloomington in 2021...
Obituary: Jake Hatfield
Jake Hatfield, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m., on Friday, September 30th, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born July 23, 1931, in Williams, he was the son of William “Bill” and Roxie (Williams) Hatfield. Jake was a 1951 graduate from Bedford High School. He married Frannie Arena on July 20, 1990, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2016. He worked at Haley’s auction service, Indiana Limestone, City of Bedford, Toby’s Donut Shop, and was a farmer and truck driver. Jake was of the Christian faith and attended Williams Church of Christ and Apostolic Faith Assembly.
Orleans Fall Town-Wide Cleanup October 3-8
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set this week October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all its residents to participate in the clean-up efforts. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard that week only free of charge. Discard...
Bedford Lions Club 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast is this Saturday
BEDFORD – The Bedford Lions Club invites everyone to attend the 31st Annual Fall Flapjack Feast on Saturday, October 1st. The event will be from 6 a.m. until Noon at Thornton Park Pavilion. The price of tickets for adults (13 & up) is $8 and children’s tickets (12 &...
Lawrence County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to invite you to their kick-off meeting
BEDFORD – Lawrence County 4-H Junior Leaders are excited to invite you to their kick-off meeting. Anyone in grades 7-12 is invited to participate, and feel free to bring a friend. The Indiana 4-H Junior Leader program is designed to teach 4-H members in grades 7-12 about leadership development....
North Harrison clips BNL 1-0
BEDFORD – North Harrison scored midway through the second half to edge Bedford North Lawrence 1-0 during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. Norma Long found the back of the net with 21 minutes remaining as the Cougars (4-9-1) won the regular-season finale. “We had several shots,” BNL...
Work begins on Goat Farm Native Prairie; City accessibility increases with ADA-compliant curbs; Hopewell demolition materials are recycled
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Greene County General Hospital is participating in National Prescription Take Back Day on October 29th
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital is participating in National Prescription Take Back Day. On Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you can drop off any unwanted or needed medications. The hospital is located at 1185 North 1000 West, in Linton. This is a drive-up event...
Attend the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, the kick-off event for the Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk
BEDFORD – Come join the fun during the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, September 30th. The 8th annual event is sponsored by Bedford Federal Savings Bank. The Limestone Capital Expo is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Milwaukee Depot building on the corner of J and 14th streets, which will also serve as the starting point and finish for this year’s Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk. The marathon will take place on Saturday. The race is sponsored by McIntyre Bros.
Bug Fest is Saturday
BLOOMINGTON – Learn all about amazing insects at Bloomington’s tenth annual Bug Fest on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Check out cool insects, make a craft, participate in bug-themed activities, and much more. Exhibitors will share and display their knowledge on a variety of buggy topics.
