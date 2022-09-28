ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair on a budget

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
Newswatch 16

New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Special needs night held at farm near Catawissa

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
CATAWISSA, PA
Newswatch 16

'Fall in Love with Giving' gala held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for the second annual "Fall in Love with Giving" Gala. This benefit, at the Radisson Hotel, helps the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth Shelter. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee. In addition to dinner, there were also raffle prizes. The youth shelter...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

From vacant lot to community garden

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Cricket club holds annual event in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — The Northeast PA Cricket Club held the event at the Kingston Recreation Center. All members of the club and their families were invited to play cricket and join in on the fun. There was a bounce house and games for kids, and many different kinds of...
KINGSTON, PA
Betty Bronson
Newswatch 16

Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Mauch Chunk beach limit possible

A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall fun is big boost for local farms

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Fall fun is finally here, and the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County is pulling out all the stops for the season. "We grow all of our own produce. So, you can walk out to the pumpkin patch with a pull-behind wagon, and you can do that seven days a week," said Robyn Schreiber, Green Barn Berry Farm.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Nesquehoning Halloween display gives back

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Call it a love for all things spooky and scary. What started as a hobby for Alan Kloss of Nesquehoning quickly turned into a passion for all things Halloween. "I found enjoyment out of it because. With having the one and seeing how my kid reacted...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Newswatch 16

New attractions at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is lots to see, eat, and do at the Bloomsburg Fair. Many of the vendors and attractions have been here for decades, while others are brand new. Something you may not associate with the Bloomsburg Fair are tattoos. But now you can get inked while you're here. That's what Heidi Levan did.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Improvements coming to Williamsport parks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Parks and recreation in Williamsport will be getting a makeover. City parks like Shaw and Lose will have a different look by the beginning of next year. "When you look at neighborhood parks, this is really a quality of life. It improves quality of life, it improves public safety, and it is just a general improvement to the neighborhood," said Mayor Derek Slaughter (D), Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

'Not your typical job fair' held at Viewmont Mall

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair. About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair. "Our goal is to build a talent...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

