How Peyton Manning Could Parlay Omaha Productions Into NFL Ownership
Peyton Manning has worn many hats during his career — five-time MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Famer, brand ambassador, and half of the popular “ManningCast” with his brother Eli. All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football legend for his ultimate role: NFL team...
New Yorkers Have Bet Almost $1B Since Start of NFL Season
Sports fans have been wagering on mobile sports betting apps in record numbers — in major part due to the NFL season. Since the regular season began, New Yorkers have bet close to $1 billion, according to The Action Network. Week 3 alone comprised a major share of that total, seeing more than $301 million in bets.
Anaheim Ducks $4B District Project Receives Final Approval
A new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district development project surrounding the Honda Center — home of the Anaheim Ducks — has been approved by the Anaheim City Council. The project will be fully funded by the Samueli family, who bought the Ducks in 2005 for $70 million. The...
Athletes Unlimited Receives $30M to Fund Women’s Leagues
Athletes Unlimited, the multi-sport women’s league launched in 2020, has completed its first outside capital raise. The company announced a $30 million funding round on Thursday that included Kevin Durant’s 35V, David Blitzer, and Angela Ruggiero. Athletes Unlimited began with a softball league in 2020 and ballooned to...
Amazon Blasted For Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Coverage
That was the reaction from one of the NFL’s network TV partners to the criticism received by Amazon Prime Video for its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion Thursday night. Besides natural sympathy for the fallen Miami Dolphins quarterback, many critics ripped Amazon’s coverage from the moment Tagovailoa was...
