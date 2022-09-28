ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New Yorkers Have Bet Almost $1B Since Start of NFL Season

Sports fans have been wagering on mobile sports betting apps in record numbers — in major part due to the NFL season. Since the regular season began, New Yorkers have bet close to $1 billion, according to The Action Network. Week 3 alone comprised a major share of that total, seeing more than $301 million in bets.
Athletes Unlimited Receives $30M to Fund Women’s Leagues

Athletes Unlimited, the multi-sport women’s league launched in 2020, has completed its first outside capital raise. The company announced a $30 million funding round on Thursday that included Kevin Durant’s 35V, David Blitzer, and Angela Ruggiero. Athletes Unlimited began with a softball league in 2020 and ballooned to...
Amazon Blasted For Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Coverage

That was the reaction from one of the NFL’s network TV partners to the criticism received by Amazon Prime Video for its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion Thursday night. Besides natural sympathy for the fallen Miami Dolphins quarterback, many critics ripped Amazon’s coverage from the moment Tagovailoa was...
