Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Coach Askew honored before Cave Spring vs. William Byrd football game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring High School community is mourning coach Chris Askew, who passed away Monday. At Friday night’s Cave Spring High School vs. William Byrd High School football game, the community came together for a moment of silence. “The Cave Spring community has been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

William Byrd shuts out Cave Spring, 35-0

ROANOKE, Va. – The Knights have certainly impressed early on in this season: 4-1 overall. The entire Cave Spring community suffered a huge loss this week after the passing of an assistant coach, father, and friend to so many. It was a tough task for the Knights to play...
ROANOKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
WSLS

How a Roanoke boxing program is impacting the lives of nearly 100 kids each year

ROANOKE, Va. – La’Torie Woodberry believes boxing saves lives. With each jab, one is instilled with the self-discipline, patience and inner strength often needed in the face of life’s greatest challenges, the veteran boxer explained. There will be many times when life knocks us down, but just like in boxing, it’s important to get back up and keep fighting when presented with adversity.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem defeats Christiansburg during a rainy game, 6-0

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Remnants of Ian set the stage for a match with tough conditions under the Friday night lights in Christiansburg. The Spartans took the lead with a touchdown, and the Blue Demons had the chance to tie it up but didn’t quite make the connections they needed.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giles native and ESPN broadcaster Lauren Sisler returns to Radford to share her story

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University played host Wednesday night for an important presentation from current ESPN broadcaster and former Giles Spartan athlete Lauren Sisler. Sisler lost both of her parents to their concealed battle with prescription drug addiction within hours of one another when she was an 18-year-old student at Rutgers university. With September being national recovery month she went in depth about her tragedy and how she was able to overcome the resulting adversity, finding her own path to a successful life and career.
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
ROANOKE, VA
Patrick Henry
WSLS

Liberty heads to dangerous Old Dominion contest

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty stands 3-1 after four games, with only a 1 point loss to a nationally ranked Wake Forest team blemishing that record. Next up --an in-state challenge with Old Dominion University. The Flames are coming off what turned out to be a close, hard fought game...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen. Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert...
ROANOKE, VA
#African American#Lucy Addison High School#Arkansas Am N
whee.net

Last Uptown Friday of season set

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza. Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Grant program to provide funding to local teachers

The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Floyd Co. defends their home turf, defeats Carroll Co.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd County has been flying under the radar, but at some point, Coach Winfred Beal’s team is going to collide with Three Rivers’ best. On Thursday night, Floyd Co. hosted Carroll Co. ahead of the storm. In the first quarter, Rylan Swortzel connected...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
Blue Ridge Muse

How wet is it out there? Too damn wet

After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season

ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE

