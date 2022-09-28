Read full article on original website
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Bilingual 911 operator saves a lifeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 celebrates Hispanic History Month each Wednesday at 6 pmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Coach Askew honored before Cave Spring vs. William Byrd football game
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring High School community is mourning coach Chris Askew, who passed away Monday. At Friday night’s Cave Spring High School vs. William Byrd High School football game, the community came together for a moment of silence. “The Cave Spring community has been...
WSLS
William Byrd shuts out Cave Spring, 35-0
ROANOKE, Va. – The Knights have certainly impressed early on in this season: 4-1 overall. The entire Cave Spring community suffered a huge loss this week after the passing of an assistant coach, father, and friend to so many. It was a tough task for the Knights to play...
Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
WSLS
How a Roanoke boxing program is impacting the lives of nearly 100 kids each year
ROANOKE, Va. – La’Torie Woodberry believes boxing saves lives. With each jab, one is instilled with the self-discipline, patience and inner strength often needed in the face of life’s greatest challenges, the veteran boxer explained. There will be many times when life knocks us down, but just like in boxing, it’s important to get back up and keep fighting when presented with adversity.
WSLS
Salem defeats Christiansburg during a rainy game, 6-0
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Remnants of Ian set the stage for a match with tough conditions under the Friday night lights in Christiansburg. The Spartans took the lead with a touchdown, and the Blue Demons had the chance to tie it up but didn’t quite make the connections they needed.
wfxrtv.com
Giles native and ESPN broadcaster Lauren Sisler returns to Radford to share her story
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University played host Wednesday night for an important presentation from current ESPN broadcaster and former Giles Spartan athlete Lauren Sisler. Sisler lost both of her parents to their concealed battle with prescription drug addiction within hours of one another when she was an 18-year-old student at Rutgers university. With September being national recovery month she went in depth about her tragedy and how she was able to overcome the resulting adversity, finding her own path to a successful life and career.
wfxrtv.com
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
WSLS
Liberty heads to dangerous Old Dominion contest
Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty stands 3-1 after four games, with only a 1 point loss to a nationally ranked Wake Forest team blemishing that record. Next up --an in-state challenge with Old Dominion University. The Flames are coming off what turned out to be a close, hard fought game...
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
thenewjournalandguide.com
African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School
This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen. Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert...
whee.net
Last Uptown Friday of season set
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza. Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate...
WSLS
Grant program to provide funding to local teachers
The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WSLS
Floyd Co. defends their home turf, defeats Carroll Co.
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd County has been flying under the radar, but at some point, Coach Winfred Beal’s team is going to collide with Three Rivers’ best. On Thursday night, Floyd Co. hosted Carroll Co. ahead of the storm. In the first quarter, Rylan Swortzel connected...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
