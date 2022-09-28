RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University played host Wednesday night for an important presentation from current ESPN broadcaster and former Giles Spartan athlete Lauren Sisler. Sisler lost both of her parents to their concealed battle with prescription drug addiction within hours of one another when she was an 18-year-old student at Rutgers university. With September being national recovery month she went in depth about her tragedy and how she was able to overcome the resulting adversity, finding her own path to a successful life and career.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO