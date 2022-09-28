On Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced that she has dedicated $3.3 million for school safety and violence prevention throughout Oregon. A release said the funding will come from federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund dollars, which was reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. In addition, the U.S. Department of Education recently informed the Oregon Department of Education that Oregon is eligible for over $8.2 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO