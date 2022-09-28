Read full article on original website
GRANTS FOR SCHOOL SAFETY AND VIOLENCE PREVENTION
On Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced that she has dedicated $3.3 million for school safety and violence prevention throughout Oregon. A release said the funding will come from federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund dollars, which was reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. In addition, the U.S. Department of Education recently informed the Oregon Department of Education that Oregon is eligible for over $8.2 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
ODOT FORMALLY OPENS NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE
The final link of a lifeline route between Interstate 5 and the southern Oregon coast formally opened Thursday morning with the dedication of the new Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 near Scottsburg. Funded by House Bill 2017, called the Keep Oregon Moving Act, the new $43 million bridge is wider...
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN OCTOBER
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits will receive emergency allotments in October. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
