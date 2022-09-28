ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
People of all ages enjoy day 2 of the Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair is in full swing. Families are packing the Midway, riding rides and devouring those very unique fair foods. There is so much to see, do and eat. Eleven days of awesome just doesn't ever seem to be enough. Friday afternoon, NewsChannel...
11 Days of Awesome: Tulsa State Fair returns for its 119th year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Let the 11 days of awesome begin!. Thursday is the opening day of the Tulsa State Fair. Since 1903, the Tulsa State Fair has been hosting exciting attractions and thrilling rides for Green County. This is the first time in three years that the fair...
Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma

There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year

I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma

Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma. In September, Oklahoma Human Services began...
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
Tulsa chiropractor talks baby-sized adjustments

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For many adults, going to the chiropractor is a regular occurrence. But what about taking an infant for an adjustment?. With a recent surge of social media videos of the practice, NewsChannel 8 takes a look at the potential benefits and if it's safe. From...
Rain chances finally returning to Oklahoma

After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain. Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend. Right now, rainfall totals look to be...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
