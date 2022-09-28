WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.

