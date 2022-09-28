Read full article on original website
Pauline Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming. She was a retired nurse working out of...
Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
Paula Armstrong, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.
Paula J. Cleary, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Cleary, 67, died unexpectedly Friday, September 30, 2022. Paula was born September 3, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Norma Shick Bury. She was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School. Paula was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to her...
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
John S. “Jack” Saunders, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. “Jack” Saunders, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman. He was born April 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Urich Saunders, Sr. Jack graduated from Boardman High School...
Raymond L. Villers, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from...
Irma M. Hazel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma M. Hazel, 97, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Austinwoods Nursing Home. She was born December 24, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clarence and Pearl (Uncapher) Danks. Irma was a homemaker. Before marriage she was employed with Plakie Toy Co. and then...
Joseph M. “Mickey” Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. (Mickey) Schepka, 78, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Mickey was born in Youngstown on July 7, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. He was a graduate of Cardinal...
Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, 57, formerly of Youngstown, died Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at University Hospital Geneva Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic L. and Anna Marie DiLallo Parish. Jerry was a...
Laurissa Rusnak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurissa (Sirilla) Rusnak, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, September 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Laurissa was born on February 1, 1939 to her parents Joseph and Julia (Graban) Sirilla. She was a lifelong resident of Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School...
Mary Jean Cole, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Cole, 97 of Youngstown, died early Saturday morning, October 1 at Brookdale Memory Care, Austintown. Mary Jean was born December 10, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Chris and Catherine (Durkin) Powers and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from...
Anthony John Carrera, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony John Carrera passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the young age of 93. “Tony” passed in his own unique style as a double rainbow filled the sky with not a drop of rain at sunset. Tony...
Jack Russell Walters, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Russell Walters, 92 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born February 25, 1930, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Russell and the late Alta Marie (McKenzie) Walters. Jack was a 1951 graduate...
David B. DeJacimo, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. DeJacimo, 65, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, Edward DeJacimo and Dorothy DeJacimo. He graduated from Western Reserve High School and was later...
John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Major Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., 63 of 6919 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born May 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio,...
Vincent T. McLendon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent T. McLendon 72, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center main campus. Vincent Thomas McLendon was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 1, 1950, to John B., Sr. and Adah Mae Allen Mclendon, Sr. Vincent was the fourth of eight children.
Ray A. Buxton, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray A. Buxton, 71, of Southington, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice House, with his family by his side. He was born December 19, 1950, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd Buxton and Clarice (Six)...
Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, 90 of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born June 30, 1932 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Levi and Gertrude Farris Billings, residing in the area for 67 years, coming from Shelby.
