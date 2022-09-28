ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

VikingsTerritory

The Red Rifle Rides Again vs. Vikings

As a member of a fourth different team, QB2 Andy Dalton is poised to take the reins of the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 as his team battles the 2-1 Vikings in London. Starter Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful on Friday, all but ruling out the Saints quarterback.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Plot Thickens at QB for Saints-Vikings

Barring something totally bizarre occurring to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the next three days, the “road” team in London is set at quarterback. But the New Orleans Saints situation is less clear. The plot thickened on Thursday for the Saints as QB1 Jameis Winston didn’t practice...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Giant Kirk Cousins Tribute Pops Up in London

The Minnesota Vikings travel to London for a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and fans are evidently ready. A giant mural illustrating Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins popped up at an Eat & Bits this week, as Minnesota and New Orleans put London undefeated streaks on the line in Week 4. Both teams are 2-0 in London games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can't Catch a Break

The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings travel to England for a date with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 8:30 am CST, the fourth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Saints lost in Week 3, setting up a quasi-desperation game for New Orleans if they are to be considered a playoff team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson's Slow Start: Cause for Concern?

After a blazing Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers, Justin Jefferson has struggled to get open and has been shut down in back-to-back weeks. For a player who has a goal of becoming the league’s best receiver and self-prophesied that he would eclipse 2000 yards this season, producing two straight meager performances is disconcerting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Saints – Week 4

My Week 3 Vikings players to watch fared much better than my Week 2 effort. Although it wasn’t an explosive bounce-back game for Kirk Cousins, it turned into an improved performance in the end. He still had his troubles – particularly in the first half – but with the help of a dominant run game, he drove the Vikings down the field for four scores. Most importantly, he stepped up when it mattered to find K.J. Osborn for the winning touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 4 at Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites in London versus the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to tiebreakers. New Orleans needs a win in England to avoid a 1-3 hole. They’ll face the Vikings without WR Michael Thomas, who was ruled out on Friday due to injury and probably sans QB Jameis Winston, listed as doubtful for Week 4. OG Andrus Peat was also ruled out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

A Brief History of Vikings Football in the UK

The popularity of the NFL in the UK has surged in recent years (much to my delight as a Brit who has become obsessed with the game). However, it is not a new phenomenon, and “American” football — as it is widely called over on this side of the pond — has a long history in the UK.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: September 29

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on September 29, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. The Vikings are on their way to London. Sunday’s opponent, the New Orleans Saints, arrived there on Tuesday. Vikings legend Cris Carter is already there and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

