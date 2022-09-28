Read full article on original website
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
WBOC
Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide
SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
The Dispatch
Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Ocean City Rape Case
SNOW HILL—A Georgia man convicted in June on a second-degree rape charge to which he pleaded guilty was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison, 10 years of which was suspended. Wayne Eugene White, 46, of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., in June entered an Alford plea to second-degree rape...
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Found Guilty of Attempted 1st Degree Murder
A Salisbury man has been found guilty by a Wicomico County jury of attempted 1st degree murder and weapons offenses after a shooting in Salisbury in October of 2021. Officials say sentencing for 24 year old Markell Purnell of Salisbury has been deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation. Purnell will remain in custody pending sentencing. Purnell was arrested after shots rang out after a fight with patrons outside Guido’s Burritos and one person was struck in the leg.
Cops who are brothers charged after drunken fight at beach: officials
Two Woodbridge, New Jersey, police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between them last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24, were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug....
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
Drunken Brawl At Maryland Condo Leads To Assault Charges For Central Jersey Cops: Report
Two brothers and police officers in Woodbridge are facing assault charges following a drunken fight in an Ocean City, Maryland, condominium, NJ Advance Media reported. Jacob D. Manente, 24, and Zachary L. Manente, 25, were arrested on the 200 block of 5th Street on Friday, Aug. 26, the outlet said citing Ocean City police.
Cape Gazette
Police investigate two-car crash on Route 24 near Angola
Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash Sept. 29 that closed on Route 24. Emergency responders went the scene about 10:50 at the intersection of Route 24 near Jolyns Way and found one vehicle overturned, according to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials. Two people needed care, officials said, and the Delaware State Police helicopter was used to transport one person.
WMDT.com
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
WMDT.com
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
WMDT.com
Ocean City arrest 41 during ‘Pop up’ car rally
Ocean City, MD- Ocean City was designated a special event zone in anticipation of a “pop-up car rally” from Tuesday September 22nd through Sunday the 25th. During this time reduced speed limits and increased fines for specific motor vehicle violations were in effect. Throughout the week the Ocean...
WMDT.com
Knupp family responds to son’s death following hit-and-run
WORCESTER CO,. Md – 47ABC received a statement from the Knupp family in regards to the hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old, Gavin Knupp. The incident occurred on July 11th on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin. Neil Dubvosky, the family’s lawyer provided us with this statement:. “Having...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
A New Weekend: Huge Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Set for Georgetown Oct. 27-29
GEORGETOWN, DE – A new kind of weekend. Inclement weather forecasted from Hurricane Ian throughout the weekend postponed the 50th anniversary Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race originally scheduled for Oct. 1 at Georgetown Speedway. The event will now kick off the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Cape Gazette
NAPA opens store on Route 1 near Milton
When NAPA Auto Parts’ corporate office approached Debbie and Tim Millman about the opportunity to open a new store, their third, in Milton, it was an offer they could not refuse. “Milton is close to my heart,” Tim said. Tim is a Cape Henlopen High School grad whose...
Cape Gazette
Lewes capital projects falling into place
With much of paradise already paved, the City of Lewes will not be putting up a parking lot in the near future. Two existing lots, however, will be revitalized with utilitarian and cosmetic upgrades that officials say are necessary. Designs for improvements to the Schley Avenue and Smith Avenue parking...
Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
WDEL 1150AM
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
