Could Southlands King Halbrand Actually Be Sauron on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power. We’re now six episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and we still have no idea where Sauron is and if he’s hiding in plain sight. Specifically, LOTR fans are divided about whether Halbrand is Sauron on Rings of Power.
Sharing Games Isn't Simple When Everything is Digital - How Do You Gameshare on Xbox?
Sharing games is a classic past-time for gamers who want to share their love of a title with their friends. After all, what fun are games if you have no one to play with or no one to talk about them with?. Until recently, games could be shared easily just...
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
Yes, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Has a Level Cap — So Spend Your Points Wisely
Though it had a less-than-successful launch, players are slowly coming around to Cyberpunk 2077, with more tuning in following the release of the Edgerunners animated series on Netflix. Article continues below advertisement. If you're new to Cyberpunk 2077, there's plenty to learn when delving into Night City, but you'll want...
How Many Seasons of 'Shadow and Bone' Will There Be? Fans Hope More Than Three
The Netflix phenomenon known as Shadow and Bone is officially back for Season 2, but will there be a Season 3? Fans of the show are also fans of the books by Leigh Bardugo, who has written several volumes in the series known as "the Grishaverse." Article continues below advertisement.
It's Time to Hulk SMASH! A New Hulk Could Be the Big Bad Villain in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 7. One of the nice things about She-Hulk's nine-episode format is that we have a little more time to get to know the characters before jumping into major MCU plot catalysts. But now that we’re in Episode 7, titled “The Retreat,” the MCU’s big plans are finally coming to a head. With only two episodes left, many of us think that someone with the online alias “HulkKing” will be revealed as the big bad.
Founding member of Disco Elysium studio claims core devs 'involuntarily' left the company
Martin Luiga asserts the dissolution of ZA/UM as a "cultural association" as distinct from ZA/UM the company.
Rumors Suggest an Update Is Coming to Snapchat on October 1, but Are They True?
People all over the internet are buzzing over the idea that Snapchat could receive a major update on Oct.1. The piece of this rumor that has most enticed people is the suggestion that a person's Best Friends list could once again be visible to everyone. Best Friends list used to be widely available, but Snapchat changed that a few years ago. Now, this TikTok rumor suggests that the feature is coming back.
Fans Think Jeffrey Dahmer Made a Cameo in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Ever since the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer has been back on our pop culture radar. The 10-episode biopic chronicles his cryptic life from beginning to end, and honestly, it's hard not to have Jeffrey Dahmer on the brain after watching (especially when trying to sleep). But are we all getting a little too Dahmer obsessed?
Aemond Targaryen's Fate May Impact the Future of the Iron Throne
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon. Although some characters weren’t even alive when House of the Dragon began, they’re quickly becoming central to the story. The Game of Thrones prequel is getting closer and closer to the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that leads to the deaths of several members of House Targaryen, House Velaryon, and more. And one such member is Aemond Targaryen.
