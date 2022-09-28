Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football suffers worst loss since 2013
Scoring early and often, Enfield High School won its first football game in more than three years with a convincing 49-7 win over Bristol Central at the Rams home field Thursday night. It was Central’s worst loss since a 49-0 thumping at the hands of Windsor in 2013. The...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football falls to 0-4 after 24-8 loss to Avon
The Bristol Eastern Lancers entered Friday night’s game hoping to record their first win of the season and while the halftime score looked promising for the Lancers, struggles with their offense will force Bristol Eastern to wait another week to accomplish their goal. The Lancers have now fallen to...
Bristol Press
No. 1 Southington returns home to host Simsbury after big win
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights went on the road in Week 3 to dethrone the Greenwich Cardinals 29-28 to take over as the No. 1 team in the state. Their crusade continues Friday night at home when they’ll play host to the Simsbury Trojans. The Blue Knights...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football hoping game against Avon will be spark it needs
The Bristol Eastern Lancers are still searching for their first win of the season as they enter a Week 4 matchup against the Avon Falcons. The Falcons enter the week 1-2 after coming off a 14-12 victory over Stratford. However, while Avon was able to pull out their first win last week, the Lancers offense struggled to move the ball in their 27-7 loss to Fairfield Warde.
Eyewitness News
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Omar Arroyo, 27, 107 Martin Luther Ki, New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Kelley A. Bourn, 52, 70 Gaylord St. Apt. 712, Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny. Dominique Shaurice Fletcher, 25, 269 West Washington St. Apt. 6, Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to carry reg/ins card,...
New Britain Herald
Police investigating three robberies in Southington, Bristol
Area police are investigating three robberies on Wednesday. Southington police early Thursday said the holdup in their town was reported at 7:30 p.m. at Wine Works, at 1700 West St. The other two robberies were reported in Bristol, Southington police said. The incident in Southington involved a male entering the...
Register Citizen
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
Bristol Press
Karen Bouchard Martineau
Karen Bouchard Martineau peacefully passed away at her home on 9/29/22; beloved wife of Robert Martineau, with whom she shared most of her joy. Besides her husband Robert, she leaves her son Richard and wife Meghan Brown of Cheshire, her sisters Pamela Goulet of Bristol, Laurie and Thomas Mehling of Bristol, Lisa and Jay Revaz of South Carolina, her brother-in-law John Martineau and wife Verenlly of Watertown, and her father-in-law Norman Martineau of Bristol; her grandchildren Richard Brady Pierce and Eli of Cheshire, her granddaughters Savannah Ledford and Mackenzie Smith of Louisville, KY, and her grandson Richard Brown- V (meaning the 5th) of Bristol, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary
One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
Dive unit searches pond in Enfield homicide investigation
ENFIELD — The state police dive unit was called to Freshwater Pond near the Town Green on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in August. Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the pond was temporarily drawn down to the level where the divers from...
New Britain Herald
Stanley Golf Course in New Britain to undergo $300K renovation
NEW BRITAIN – The driving range at Stanley Golf Course is set to benefit from a $300,000 renovation, beginning soon. The city-owned course at 245 Hartford Rd. has announced plans to build a new range facility with 20 covered bays, 12 of which will be enclosed on three sides for year-round use.
39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Luis Rosario-Tellado, 51, of 9 Elliot Place, Hartford, was charged Sept. 23 with violation of a restraining order. Honesty L. Tirado, 19, of 15 Bay Ave., New Britain, was charged Sept. 24 with violation of a protective order, interfering/resisting, two counts of first degree failure to appear and six counts of second degree failure to appear.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Shooting star caught on camera during newscast
During 22News 6:00 a.m. newscast, a shooting star made its appearance.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
