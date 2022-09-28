Karen Bouchard Martineau peacefully passed away at her home on 9/29/22; beloved wife of Robert Martineau, with whom she shared most of her joy. Besides her husband Robert, she leaves her son Richard and wife Meghan Brown of Cheshire, her sisters Pamela Goulet of Bristol, Laurie and Thomas Mehling of Bristol, Lisa and Jay Revaz of South Carolina, her brother-in-law John Martineau and wife Verenlly of Watertown, and her father-in-law Norman Martineau of Bristol; her grandchildren Richard Brady Pierce and Eli of Cheshire, her granddaughters Savannah Ledford and Mackenzie Smith of Louisville, KY, and her grandson Richard Brown- V (meaning the 5th) of Bristol, as well as several other nieces and nephews.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO