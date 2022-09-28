ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

DJane
2d ago

Really brave and wonderful men! Can't imagine how terrifying it must be to fly into a hurricane. You are all, American Heroes!!!

Reply
3
Twostory
3d ago

"This is the Captain speaking (who else did you expect?) Please fasten your seatbelts."

Reply
5
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
Tampa Bay Times

Attention, fools! What not to do in Hurricane Ian.

Now, look. Floridians are getting continual advice from officials as catastrophic Hurricane Ian prepares to wallop southwest Florida. I’ve already advised everyone to listen to those professionals. Now that the storm is poised to come on shore, it seems necessary to add a few bits of direction. This is merely the perspective of a plain old news columnist sitting here watching you jerks perform death-defying acts online.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: $1 Million McLaren Gets Washed Away in Hurricane Ian Floodwater

A yellow McLaren worth $1 million was reportedly one of the many vehicles that washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwater on Wednesday (September 28th). The DailyMail reports that the $1 million vehicle was washed from its Florida garage by the floodwater of Hurricane Ian. The owner, Ernie, shared a snapshot of the vehicle being on the road during the storm. “Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy