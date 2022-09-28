Read full article on original website
DJane
2d ago
Really brave and wonderful men! Can't imagine how terrifying it must be to fly into a hurricane. You are all, American Heroes!!!
Reply
3
Twostory
3d ago
"This is the Captain speaking (who else did you expect?) Please fasten your seatbelts."
Reply
5
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
See Hurricane Ian live from cameras across the Tampa Bay area
Hurricane Ian is approaching Tampa Bay, with landfall expected early Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 with top winds of 155 mph ― just short of a Category 5 storm. Hillsborough County has ordered mandatory evacuation for Zone A,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Hurricane Ian has devastated the Fort Myers area. Some people floated on freezers to escape
Particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers area in southwest Florida is in shambles.
A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to US
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attention, fools! What not to do in Hurricane Ian.
Now, look. Floridians are getting continual advice from officials as catastrophic Hurricane Ian prepares to wallop southwest Florida. I’ve already advised everyone to listen to those professionals. Now that the storm is poised to come on shore, it seems necessary to add a few bits of direction. This is merely the perspective of a plain old news columnist sitting here watching you jerks perform death-defying acts online.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian: Shark Filmed Swimming in Floodwaters on Fort Myers Street
Just after Hurricane Ian officially made landfall, a shark was filmed swimming in floodwaters on a Fort Myers street. U.S. Stormwatch’s Colin McCarthy posted a video of the fish thrashing the water. “The storm surge is so powerful Hurricane Ian that it brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.”
NASA releases live pictures of Hurricane Ian from ISS
Hurricane Ian is heading toward Cuba, potentially strengthening into a Category 3 in the next few hours. Floridians are advised to stock up on supplies in anticipation of the storm’s damage. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has more.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
'Here comes the eyewall': Storm chaser films inside Hurricane Ian
AccuWeather reporter Reed Timmer documented a massive storm surge from Hurricane Ian as it barreled toward Florida.
WATCH: $1 Million McLaren Gets Washed Away in Hurricane Ian Floodwater
A yellow McLaren worth $1 million was reportedly one of the many vehicles that washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwater on Wednesday (September 28th). The DailyMail reports that the $1 million vehicle was washed from its Florida garage by the floodwater of Hurricane Ian. The owner, Ernie, shared a snapshot of the vehicle being on the road during the storm. “Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.
Comments / 4