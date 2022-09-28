ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Juan Cisneros
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sfgpz_0iE7c5nZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be relocated.

Why do hurricanes cause tornadoes at landfall?

Nexstar’s WDAF confirmed with the NFL that if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to relocate the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium and teams ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.

DC News Now

1-on-1 | Northwestern Preview with Thomas Frank Carr

Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) stops by to preview Penn State’s home game against Northwestern. Thomas touches on Penn State’s schematic adjustments on offense, discusses the Nittany Lions star freshmen and breaks down Northwestern’s struggles. This segment airs as part of Nittany Nation Gameday, a weekly Penn State football TV show that broadcasts […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Rivera is still hopeful about Commanders offense

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Last Sunday the Washington Commanders offense was held to six points against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders also haven’t scored in the first half for the last two weeks. The team’s next challenge is against an impressive Dallas Cowboys defense. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DC News Now

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
LOTHIAN, MD
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Commanders offense looking to bounce back vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a disappointing lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column at Dallas Cowboys this week. The Commanders gave up a season-high nine sacks last Sunday against the Eagles and the competition doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys. Washington […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Gaming with Derek: College Football rivalries

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Thursday night edition of Gaming With Derek, Maryland Punter Anthony Pecorella and founder of I’m Changing the Narrative, Rachel Joy Baribeau was tested on their knowledge of college football rivalries. I’m Changing the Narrative’s mission is to promote positive mental health and good love for yourself and others to […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
DC News Now

Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
