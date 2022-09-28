ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Judge lets Wisconsin parade suspect represent himself

By By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago
MADISON—A judge decided Wednesday to allow a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade represent himself at trial, finding that he suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is mentally competent.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow’s decision leaves Darrell Brooks in the unusual position of defending himself against a score of charges, including six counts of intentional homicide. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.

