Mountainfilm’s Big Green World film playlist comes to Utah Olympic Park’s Twilight drive-in

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMTSP_0iE7bAAA00

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Olympic Park’s Twilight Drive-In on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. features Mountainfilm on Tour Park City 2022 . Attendance costs $40 per car or $35 for Park City Film members. Nine films will be shown on the night.

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival held annually on memorial day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. Each documentary focuses on various aspects related to adventure, environment, culture, and the desire never to be held back.

Each film on tour comes from the Big Green World playlist that celebrates the wild world of nature, including animals and people.

The presented films consist of I Am Salmon , American Scar , Finding Hetch Hetchy , Wood Hood , Flow (with Sam Favret) , Loon , Echo-Hack , The Ocean Solution , Stories of You and I , and Powder Snow Hokkaido .


SNAPPED: Photo Friday!

SNAPPED — It’s Photo Friday! This week’s feature image is from Sheri Paskins, who lives in the Kamas area. Paskins planted a variety of sunflowers this summer that has frequently […]
KAMAS, UT
