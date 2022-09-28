Read full article on original website
Related
Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025
On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA・
Look: NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Dennis Rodman News
During the 1998 NBA postseason, Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman spent 48 hours in Las Vegas. Lionsgate will make a film centered on that experience. According to a report from Deadline, the studio is in early talks with Jonathan Majors to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas. A deal...
Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal much worse behind the scenes, NBA champ says
There is no question the Ime Udoka infidelity scandal is a devastating story, but a former NBA champion says what the public knows is just the tip of the iceberg.
Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets
On Thursday, Sept 29, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Houston Rockets have acquired Derrick Favors in a multi-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (2-0) take on the Tri-City Americans (1-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 1, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. The box score.
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressing; competition at small forward underway; a look ahead at preseason action: Blazer Focused podcast
Portland Trail Blazers training camp is underway in Santa Barbara, Calif., and the Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare, is on the case. Hosts Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach hit on several pressing topics in this latest episode:. Sloppy play with high energy mark the first two days. Rookie Shaedon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Mariners outlast Rangers in 11 innings, close in on playoff berth
Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic each homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night in Seattle. The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of...
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA・
Brooke Olzendam on why her confidence in this Blazers team is so high: Sports by Northwest podcast
After a 27-win season that ushered in a total roster overhaul, Blazers fans are all eager to move on from that tough year and for a look at the new team. Consider Brooke Olzendam among those fans. In fact, Blazers sideline reporter said she has never been more excited for a season to start.
Seattle Mariners’ 21-year playoff drought ends with Cal Raleigh’s walk-off home run
More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field in Seattle with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal
We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 13 Oregon and Stanford. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are 17-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. The Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) have lost nine straight games against FBS teams. Refresh this page to follow live updates from tonight’s game.
AdWeek
Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
NFL・
2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, "the Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome." The 2019 first round pick has also played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1