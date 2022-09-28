ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Dennis Rodman News

During the 1998 NBA postseason, Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman spent 48 hours in Las Vegas. Lionsgate will make a film centered on that experience. According to a report from Deadline, the studio is in early talks with Jonathan Majors to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas. A deal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressing; competition at small forward underway; a look ahead at preseason action: Blazer Focused podcast

Portland Trail Blazers training camp is underway in Santa Barbara, Calif., and the Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare, is on the case. Hosts Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach hit on several pressing topics in this latest episode:. Sloppy play with high energy mark the first two days. Rookie Shaedon...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 13 Oregon and Stanford. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are 17-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. The Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) have lost nine straight games against FBS teams. Refresh this page to follow live updates from tonight’s game.
EUGENE, OR
AdWeek

Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
NFL
