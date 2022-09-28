Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
WATCH: Naples firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge.
Amid storm recovery, Naples teens arrested for stealing cars
A 13 and 15-year-old stand accused of stealing SUVs early Friday morning, while first responders are dealing with disaster recovery in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes. One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside...
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
Hurricane Ian scatters boats around Bonita Beach Bay Water Boat Club
Boats at the Bay Water Boat Club in Bonita Beach were scattered across the area by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.
cw34.com
Verizon deploys drones over Sanibel after Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL, Fla. (CBS12) — Verizon deployed drones Saturday morning over Sanibel Island following Hurricane Ian. The drones will provide temporary cell service, assess damages, and will expedite recovery efforts. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people...
wdhn.com
Logistical issues delay power crew from traveling to Florida for hurricane relief
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers area, Pea River Electric Cooperative spent the past few days preparing like other power cooperatives do for the call to help clean up the aftermath. “Start trying to get our trucks ready and make sure everything on them...
Blown roofs, cars 'smashed up in the street': The unimaginable destruction of Hurricane Ian
A 10-foot storm surge tossed cars around like bath toys and left them "smashed up in the street." Survivors fled to their roofts, desperate to get rescued. Hurricane Ian turned cities into lakes and left a trail of destruction that defies imagination.
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
Rescue efforts begin for Sanibel residents stuck on the island
The US Coast Guard began a rescue operation today to bring Sanibel Island residents back to the mainland.
WESH
WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be...
Click10.com
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
Scrubs Magazine
Woman Straps Her Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed as Hurricane Batters Their Home
Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction throughout the Gulf Coast of Central Florida. The storm tore off the roof of the largest healthcare facility in Fort Myers, FL, and hundreds of providers raced to move their patients to safety. The experience was particularly harrowing for home-based caregivers cut off from medical...
WINKNEWS.com
Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
Cars submerged in Naples, child nearly swept away by Hurricane Ian
The city of Naples experienced heavy floodwaters as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
