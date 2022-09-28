ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Verizon deploys drones over Sanibel after Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. (CBS12) — Verizon deployed drones Saturday morning over Sanibel Island following Hurricane Ian. The drones will provide temporary cell service, assess damages, and will expedite recovery efforts. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people...
SANIBEL, FL
WESH

WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be...
NAPLES, FL
idesignarch.com

Waterfront Island-Style Home in Naples with Tropical Gardens

This elegant oasis in Naples, Florida is a serene tropical retreat built on a lush lot overlooking the waterway. Two small pools flank the front courtyard enhancing the lush tropical gardens. The stucco-and-stone exterior is accented by Bahama shutters. The home was designed by Kukk Architecture & Design, and built...
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
LEE COUNTY, FL

