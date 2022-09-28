ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Look at these stunning amateur Milky Way photos shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

If there’s one area where Apple consistently struggles to blow away the competition, it’s the photography. Apple’s homegrown processors might be incredibly powerful and its operating system might be more secure than Android, but camera comparisons often show that Galaxy and Pixel phones match or even surpass the newest iPhone, the iPhone 14. That may be the case, but in the right hands, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still a very capable camera phone.

If you want proof, look no further than the MacRumors forums, where one user shared some dazzling photos of the Milky Way that he took on his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Stunning Milky Way photos on iPhone 14 Pro Max

MacRumors forum goer ToddH says that he took the photos using Night Mode on an iPhone 14 Pro Max. He took the photos at ISO 12,500 and ISO 10,000 in Apple’s ProRAW format and edited the images in Lightroom. The results are stunning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rErwp_0iE7YVlw00
The Milky Way photographed with an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image source: ToddH/MacRumors

Here’s what the user did to the images in Lightroom to make them look so stunning:

I had to adjust the contrast, lighting, some atmospheric colors like green & blue in the raw image. Linear and radial gradient tools to brighten or darken areas of the sky so they match other parts of the image. There is some vignetting with the new iPhone, but it’s not as bad as the 13 PM was. I used the dehaze tool and decreased the texture some.

For the sake of comparison, here’s what the image looked like prior to being edited:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EqHo_0iE7YVlw00
Unedited photo of the Milky Way taken on an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image source: ToddH/MacRumors

In order to get these shots, ToddH attached his iPhone 14 Pro Max to his Sky-Watcher Star Adventurer, which is a mount made specifically for astrophotography. Nevertheless, all the photos that the iPhone 14 Pro Max captured speak for themselves.

More Apple coverage: Check out all of the best AirPods deals going on now.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

The case for keeping your old iPhone

'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Ultra leak points to dual selfie cameras

The next-gen iPhone will reportedly bring another dramatic change to Apple’s product segmentation strategy. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly take the name of Ultra. The handset will offer various improvements over the regular Pro. That’s certainly an annoying rumor for iPhone users who favor the smaller Pro model. But we already have plenty of reports indicating that the switch to Ultra is imminent.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away

The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Apple Photos#Milky Way#Images Apple#Android#Pixel#Iso 10 000#Linear
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad

Apple is out with its newest advert, centered on the facility of its iPhone 14 Pro digital camera system. The high-speed advert “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP important digital camera and options like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light efficiency, and extra. The new one-minute iPhone 14...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus!

Samsung's 2023 flagships break cover, Pixel 7 pricing leaks on Amazon, and more tech news from all around the world. 🥑 Good morning, dear readers. It’s the week before the storm that is the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch on October 6. You’d think there would be a slight lull right about now, but that’s not at all the case. Two of the most important phones launching in 2023 just broke cover thanks to leaks. We’ve also got scoops about the upcoming Google hardware. So without further ado, here’s your daily news roundup.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
BGR.com

Android vs. iPhone: Android fans reveal why they’ll never switch

For as long as there are only two major mobile operating systems to choose from, users will have strong opinions about them. Every few months, we like to check in on the war between iPhone and Android fans. Each OS has features and functionality that the other can’t match. As such, some will always prefer one over the other.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Latest Camera Update For Nothing Phone (1) Rolling Out Widely

Nothing is widely rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update to the Nothing Phone (1). The rollout began a couple of weeks back in an incremental manner. As of this week, the new software package that brings a host of new camera features and the latest security patch is available to most users globally.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'

Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro camera gets workout in new 'Chase' ad

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple shared a new ad on Friday that highlights Action Mode and other new features of theiPhone 14 Pro.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison: A Photo Is Worth $1,000

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 Pro takes the biggest photographic jump the product's recent history, at least on paper. After years of rocking a 12-megapixel main lens, the newest flagship iPhone quadruples its megapixel count to 48.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Take high-resolution 48MP photos with your iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro can take incredible 48-megapixel photos that capture eagle-eye details at incredibly high resolution. To take 48MP pictures, you need to shoot in Apple’s ProRAW format, which pairs the lossless RAW format preferred by professional photographers with the iPhone’s computational photography data. This means that...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14 review: Minor tweaks but still a great phone

The iPhone 14 is a little bit of a weird release from Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro gets new features like an always-on display, a new 48-megapixel camera sensor, and the so-called Dynamic Island. The standard iPhone 14, however, gets none of that. It doesn’t even get a new processor, breaking years of tradition.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Ultra is quite durable, but it’ll be a pain to repair

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most rugged wearable made to date. The device is a bigger variant of the Apple Watch Series 8, featuring a brand new design and various new capabilities catered to specific use cases. The durability improvements are certainly the kind of Apple Watch Ultra feature that most people will appreciate, even if they’re not extreme sports enthusiasts. And we do have durability tests featuring the rugged wearable.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy