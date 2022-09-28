ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

1 deceased, 1 in custody following pursuit and crash

There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.
AURORA, CO
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old

When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
DENVER, CO
Police arrest suspect in killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old boy. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release Saturday that a 17-year-old boy is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon in August. The suspect is being held for investigation of...
DENVER, CO
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Hyundai
Public Safety
No immunity for Loveland cop who shot puppy

A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
LOVELAND, CO
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
Man with walker seriously injured in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that left a man with a walker seriously hurt Thursday night. Police said a man tripped and fell onto Kipling Street near West 41st Avenue while using a walker, then was hit by a car that took off. He is now in critical condition.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says

BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
