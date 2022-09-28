Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Lakers superstar LeBron James’ hyped message ahead of Year 20
Not too many players are able to reach the 20-year mark in their NBA career. Even fewer — if any at all — are still able to play at such an elite level that continues to blow the mind of fans and experts alike. Well, this is exactly the case for Los Angeles Lakers superstar […] The post Lakers superstar LeBron James’ hyped message ahead of Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart gets honest about Blake Griffin signing
Marcus Smart has never been one to shy away from saying how he feels and he continued that this weekend with his thoughts on the Boston Celtics addition of veteran forward Blake Griffin via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin: "Love it…He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still […] The post Marcus Smart gets honest about Blake Griffin signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
‘The Blazers never did that’: Damian Lillard shares honest take on major uniform decision ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Damian Lillard has done so much for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise in the 10 years that he’s been with the team. At this point, it’s only right that the six-time All-Star also be asked for his own creative input with regard to the direction the team will take from a branding standpoint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Damian Jones keeping up with the Joneses
In today’s NBA game, the emphasis on the three-point shot has big men working on their three-point shooting and Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones appears to be keeping up with Joneses. After a Lakers team scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that he expects Jones...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
Larry Nance hilariously big-leagued Kevin Love on FaceTime after massive new contract
The New Orleans Pelicans locked up a key two-way player on Saturday, signing forward Larry Nance Jr to a two-year, $21.6 million extension. Shortly after inking the new deal, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kevin Love, tried congratulating Nance with a nice little FaceTime call. But, Nance dodged him, and the Cavs veteran hilarious exposed his good buddy.
‘He’s a freak’: Terrence Ross’ analysis of Bol Bol
Bol Bol has yet to play a single minute for the Orlando Magic, but he’s already got teammate Terrence Ross raving about him. At Magic media day, Ross told reporters that all Bol needs is to find his niche and what he’s good at and with his combination of size and skill, he’d no doubt be a good player.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
James Wiseman’s bizarre reminder from Warriors’ Japan Games debut
He has finally returned. After a long year spent rehabbing his injury, Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has returned to action. The third-year player played in his first game back during the team’s preseason outing in Japan. It’s a great sign for the Dubs, who have been looking forward to seeing Wiseman return.
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is trying to sort out his starting lineup around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, most likely, Russell Westbrook. After practice wrapped on Friday — the fourth day of training camp — Ham provided some early insight into what he’s thinking, at least thus far. Ham told reporters that […] The post Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Grizzlies lock down veteran big man Steven Adams on 2-year, $25 million extension
The Memphis Grizzlies had a Steven Adams-sized cloud looming over their head as the 6-foot-11 center entered the new season with uncertainty surrounding his contract. Well, this is no longer the case after Adams reportedly agreed on a new deal with the team. Adams was on an expiring contract that...
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
Draymond Green fires back at Ronnie 2K after Klay Thompson jab over 3-point rating
Is a Ronnie 2K-Golden State Warriors beef brewing? Klay Thompson recently won a three-point shooting contest and called out Ronnie 2K. Ronnie offered a response to Thompson which led to a back-and-forth between Draymond Green and Ronnie 2K. It all began with a Thompson interview after he won a three-point competition. “Ronnie 2K, change my […] The post Draymond Green fires back at Ronnie 2K after Klay Thompson jab over 3-point rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing
Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry defends ‘Petty King’ crown with savage reaction to ESPN’s Warriors projection
If the last NBA season taught us anything, it’s that Stephen Curry is a petty, petty man. The Golden State Warriors star never forgets when he was slighted by anyone. Once he gets his comeuppance, Curry will repeatedly rub your garbage take in your face. This mentality of his got him to where he is […] The post Stephen Curry defends ‘Petty King’ crown with savage reaction to ESPN’s Warriors projection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games
The Golden State Warriors secured a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in Japan on Friday as the defending champs continued with their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign. Klay Thompson was unable to suit up for the exhibition matchup, however, and it has now been revealed that the five-time All-Star will also be […] The post ‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0