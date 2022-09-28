Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts
Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
INDOT: I-70 to add 3 message boards and 9 cameras in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Heads up, drivers. Starting in October some Interstate 70 exit ramps across Vigo County will be closed due to new safety additions. State Road 641’s west exit ramp going south from 9 pm to 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The next day, Oct. 4, Darwin Road’s westbound exit ramp will […]
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
Inside Indiana Business
Bloomington earns gold for green programs
Bloomington has received a gold designation from the national SolSmart program for making it easier to adopt and increase education about solar energy. SolSmart is an initiative led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. SolSmart provides technical assistance to help local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground. “It’s an urgent need. I feel like […]
WTHI
Residency issue comes to light in race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a residency issue in the race to represent District 1 on the Vigo County School Board. Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella says her opponent, Eric Graves does not live in District 1. She says that the address he filed is in Lost Creek Township. That's in District 4.
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media. The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur. Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Regional Airport Director Alex Gale Suspended; Consultant Named Interim Director
(Above) Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners: Steve Foster, Craig Davidson, Chairman Jonathan Myers, Gardner Peck, and Joe Vincent. After about four hours in closed session, the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to suspend airport director Alex Gale for 45 days with pay, contingent upon meeting the requirements of the suspension.
WTHI
New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department – Illegal Compensation? Fraudulent Documents? Illegal Meetings?
The Edgar County Health Department is once again plagued with financial malfeasance and disregard for the law. In 2013 and 2019, two employees were charged with theft of funds. We covered those events in the articles linked here and here. The County Health Department Board is appointed by the Edgar...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
visitvincennes.org
Add These Events to Your Weekend Plans
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out one of these great events happening in Knox County this weekend!. Get your boogie on at the First City Music Festival at the French Commons in Vincennes. There is something for everyone. Listen to music throughout the day and evening. Bring your yoga mat and find your zen in the yoga garden. The children’s area offers crafts and other activities. One-of-a-kind artisan and food vendors will be on site.
Counsel’s Corner: What to do if involved in a slip-and-fall accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Team Green Law joins GDL for another important legal discussion in Counsel’s Corner. This month we are talking about what to do if you are involved in a slip-and-fall type accident. Know your legal rights and call Team Green Law at 317-563-0732. Have something you want to see […]
Comments / 3