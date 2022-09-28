ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Duke Energy selects sites for economic development efforts

Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties to be included in its 2022 Site Readiness Program. The initiative, now in its 10th year, helps to prepare business and industrial sites for economic development investments. “Through this initiative and many others, we work hand...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bloomington earns gold for green programs

Bloomington has received a gold designation from the national SolSmart program for making it easier to adopt and increase education about solar energy. SolSmart is an initiative led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. SolSmart provides technical assistance to help local...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Vigo County, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground. “It’s an urgent need. I feel like […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
#Sports Complex#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Cib Board#Cib
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Regional Airport Director Alex Gale Suspended; Consultant Named Interim Director

(Above) Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners: Steve Foster, Craig Davidson, Chairman Jonathan Myers, Gardner Peck, and Joe Vincent. After about four hours in closed session, the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to suspend airport director Alex Gale for 45 days with pay, contingent upon meeting the requirements of the suspension.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

New technology helping Knox County Central Dispatch

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Central Dispatch has been hard at work over the last few months, adding new technology that will help first responders before showing up to the scene. The goal with the new software is to better serve the residents of Knox County during emergency situations.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
visitvincennes.org

Add These Events to Your Weekend Plans

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out one of these great events happening in Knox County this weekend!. Get your boogie on at the First City Music Festival at the French Commons in Vincennes. There is something for everyone. Listen to music throughout the day and evening. Bring your yoga mat and find your zen in the yoga garden. The children’s area offers crafts and other activities. One-of-a-kind artisan and food vendors will be on site.
KNOX COUNTY, IN

