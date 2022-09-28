Read full article on original website
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
Lawsuit accuses six Alden Group nursing homes of unsanitary conditions, understaffing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- AARP is leading the charge in a lawsuit against one of the biggest assisted living facilities in the state, accusing The Alden Group of grossly unsanitary conditions, and understaffing leading to neglect at six facilities in Illinois.Attorneys for some 1,400 residents have filed a lawsuit in Cook County, seeking class action status, against three Alden nursing homes in Chicago, and three others in suburban Harvey, Cicero, and McHenry.The lawsuit accuses Alden of chronically understaffing its facilities, leading to neglect of its residents, and creating unsanitary living conditions, causing preventable injuries and illnesses; all in a bid to save millions of dollars a year by refusing to hire sufficient staff.Attorneys say the lawsuit will "send a strong message to other nursing homes and assisted living facilities that they too will be held accountable for intentional understaffing."Alden did not respond to a request for comment.
3 members of Janus family died in 1982, and pain has passed on to generations
COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER': A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case. CHICAGO (CBS) -- "When I see this bottle, it takes me back to the most tragic moment of my family's life," said Monica Janus.She was only 8 years old when a killer or killers deliberately laced Tylenol capsules with cyanide and placed the tainted bottles on the shelves of stores around the Chicago area. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini asked Monica's father, Joe Janus, if he thinks the crime will ever be solved. "I hope so, before I die," Joe said as he broke...
hometownnewsnow.com
Homeless Man Like a Mobile Pharmacy
(La Porte, IN) - A homeless man in La Porte was like a walking pharmacy. 46-year-old Joseph France is charged with having controlled substances without a prescription. He was also allegedly carrying methamphetamine. Police say an officer recognized France last week outside a hardware store on East Lincolnway and knew...
nypressnews.com
Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried, calling for more police presence
CHICAGO (CBS) — West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The best public high schools in Illinois — see the full list
In Illinois, your child’s school district can determine their education. And though private schools remain a popular option, public high schools throughout the state offer plenty of free alternatives. With the rise of selective enrollment and charter schools, many public schools now outrank private — even within the city of Chicago.
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
nprillinois.org
The national wave of unfounded election-fraud accusations does not spare Illinois
No Republican nominee for president has won Illinois since 1988, with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by more than 1 million votes in the last election two years ago. As a reliably blue state, Illinois has been largely spared from the viral conspiracy theories about vote fraud and physical threats against elections officials that continue to plague many swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago
CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
