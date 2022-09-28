CHICAGO (CBS) -- AARP is leading the charge in a lawsuit against one of the biggest assisted living facilities in the state, accusing The Alden Group of grossly unsanitary conditions, and understaffing leading to neglect at six facilities in Illinois.Attorneys for some 1,400 residents have filed a lawsuit in Cook County, seeking class action status, against three Alden nursing homes in Chicago, and three others in suburban Harvey, Cicero, and McHenry.The lawsuit accuses Alden of chronically understaffing its facilities, leading to neglect of its residents, and creating unsanitary living conditions, causing preventable injuries and illnesses; all in a bid to save millions of dollars a year by refusing to hire sufficient staff.Attorneys say the lawsuit will "send a strong message to other nursing homes and assisted living facilities that they too will be held accountable for intentional understaffing."Alden did not respond to a request for comment.

