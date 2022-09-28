ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

newslj.com

Cowgirls come up clutch in marathon victory at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Sept. 29, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirls showed great fight and resiliency Thursday night on the road at New Mexico, hanging on to win a wild five-setter against the Lobos. Set scores went 25-18, 26-24, 12-25, 20-25 and a marathon fifth set, 24-22. The win is the first conference victory of the season for the Cowgirls.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newslj.com

Cowgirls set for busy week of action

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept 28, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team is readying for a busy week ahead in preparation of their second competitions of the fall season. The Cowgirls will be sending representatives to two different sites this weekend as some student-athletes will be traveling to Colorado State for the Jon Messick Invitational. The rest of the squad has been selected to play in the ITA All-American Championships beginning this weekend in Cary, N.C.
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

Here is a Kuralt-like spectacular Wyoming road trip

Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all the miles I drive. “You are like the Charles Kuralt of Wyoming,” he said.
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne

Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?

It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Cheyenne police provide update on South High bomb threat

CHEYENNE (WNE) —The Cheyenne Police Department released an update Thursday afternoon on an incident that took place earlier this week at South High School. At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer was notified by dispatch of a 911 call threatening gun violence at the high school, which is located at 1213 W. Allison Road, the news release said.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
CHEYENNE, WY

