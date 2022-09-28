Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with NC State is heading into the locker room with the Tigers holding a 13-10 lead over the Wolfpack. The first half was a relatively slow one, with No.5 Clemson’s offense only seeing four possessions though they scored on three of those drives. No.10 NC State also had four offensive possessions, scoring on two drives. The offense has seen limited action, but starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been solid so far for his team completing 12 of 17 passes for 120 yards. The Wolfpack’s defense has been rather stingy on the ground, though Will Shipley has still found ways to be effective. He has taken eight carries for 42-yards while catching two passes for 27 yards. Uiagalelei found Shipley down the sideline on a nice pitch and catch to set up a 1-yard Uiagalelei rushing touchdown to end the half. One of the most significant moments of the half is Clemson star safety Andrew Mukuba getting called for targeting, meaning he will not return tonight for the Tigers. The defense has done a solid job making up for the loss of Mukuba so far. List Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO