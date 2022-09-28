Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
KC Chiefs will be without Harrison Butker against Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the steady kicking of Harrison Butker for the third consecutive game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs have found life without Harrison Butker to be quite difficult in the wake of two consecutive close games during which they’ve went 1-1. On Sunday nights they’re going to have to weather a third consecutive game without Butker after the team declared him out on Saturday.
Ranking potential replacements if Commanders cut ties with Ron Rivera
Is it time? Just three games into the season? Is it really time? Of course it is. These are the Washington Commanders under Daniel M. Snyder – and it’s always time to be looking for your next head coach. Snyder has owned the franchise since 1999 and in...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
A positive injury update regarding LSU football’s Sevyn Banks
When LSU and Auburn get together to play football, the world seemingly stands still to watch. The Tiger Bowl never ceases to entertain, and anything can happen when these two programs collide. This is especially true when the scene is Jordan-Hare Stadium at night. However, the ruckus environment quickly went silent when Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff.
Halftime report: Uiagalelei and the Tigers head into the locker room with a lead over NC State
Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with NC State is heading into the locker room with the Tigers holding a 13-10 lead over the Wolfpack. The first half was a relatively slow one, with No.5 Clemson’s offense only seeing four possessions though they scored on three of those drives. No.10 NC State also had four offensive possessions, scoring on two drives. The offense has seen limited action, but starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been solid so far for his team completing 12 of 17 passes for 120 yards. The Wolfpack’s defense has been rather stingy on the ground, though Will Shipley has still found ways to be effective. He has taken eight carries for 42-yards while catching two passes for 27 yards. Uiagalelei found Shipley down the sideline on a nice pitch and catch to set up a 1-yard Uiagalelei rushing touchdown to end the half. One of the most significant moments of the half is Clemson star safety Andrew Mukuba getting called for targeting, meaning he will not return tonight for the Tigers. The defense has done a solid job making up for the loss of Mukuba so far. List Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Nikola Jovic entering 2022-23 Season
The Miami Heat have a few things to address as they head into the NBA preseason. With their first real taste of action set for Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in preseason game number one, they will play their annual Red, White, And Pink Game on Monday. With all of...
