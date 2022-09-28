Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
WJCL
Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend
We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
WJCL
Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
WJCL
Beautiful October weather today. Tracking tropical development
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful early October weather will continue today with high pressure-system over the southeast. There will be mainly sunny throughout the day with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly warm in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Quiet weather will remain...
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
WJCL
Health department issues beach water advisory for portion of Tybee Island
The following statement was issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. " The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
WJCL
Police: 12,000-plus drivers sped past Savannah schools in 5 days. Traffic cameras aim to stop that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who drive through Savannah may want to double check their speeds. Savannah Police Department officials have announced new photo-enforced speed zones near schools. It’s a move that comes after a traffic study done in May 2020 found 12,678 drivers going more than 10 miles over...
WJCL
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers support disaster response needs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Tuesday Evening Headlines. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of many local federal organizations contributing to readiness before storms arrive. The Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partners with the Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Chatham County EMA, Ga...
WJCL
I-16 shut down in Pooler following crash involving tractor trailer carrying house
POOLER, Ga. — Above: Video from the crash site. Police say I-16 East at Pooler Parkway is shut down following a crash Tuesday afternoon. Injuries have been reported. Video shows a smashed vehicle, with a Chatham County EMS vehicle beside it. Nearby is a tractor trailer carrying a house.
WJCL
School Zone Speeding Crackdown: Police in Savannah install cameras to slow drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah will utilize traffic cameras to enforce speed zones near several schools starting this week. In information released Monday, SPD reports speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. The studies found a high number of vehicles exceeding the school zone speed limit.
WJCL
Georgia Senator pushes U.S. Treasury to allow EV tax credit for Hyundai plant in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Hyundai announces plans for New Electric Vehicle Plant in Bryan Count. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is pushing the U.S. Treasury to allow Georgia car buyers and manufacturers to take full advantage of expanded tax credits for electric vehicles. The main auto-maker Warnock is worried...
WJCL
League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL partner for candidate forum in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Monday night, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, in partnership with WJCL, held a forum for candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164 seats. The event took place at Richmond Hill City Center. The forum featured Senate District...
WJCL
Hinesville woman killed in head-on crash in Long County
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — A Hinesville woman is dead following a head-on collision in Long County on Saturday night. The crash happened on Arnall Drive near Godfrey Road SE. According to Georgia State Patrol, the woman, identified as 71-year-old Linda Joy Malone, was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man who failed to maintain his lane.
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
WJCL
Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
WJCL
Savannah State hosting homecoming events this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's an exciting week on the campus of Savannah State University; it's time to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming swag is ready to go in the bookstore. And Tiger Arena is ready for a big pep rally Wednesday night. This year, the traditional parade will be held on campus instead of downtown. Savannah State leaders believe they have the best homecoming celebration anywhere.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
WJCL
Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured
Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
WJCL
Fort Myers man says deciding to ride out Hurricane Ian was 'big mistake' he won't make again
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some residents in southwest Florida decided to ride out Hurricane Ian instead of evacuating. Dennis, a Fort Myers man who did not want to use his last name, said he and his mother decided last minute to return to their home after evacuating and ride out the storm.
WJCL
Finnegan's Sharing Shack making recycling fun on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Recycling made fun!. In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're showing you how a simple idea blossomed into two summers of success. “Everyone leaves happy. It’s really fun," said Bethany McDonald, Founder of Finnegan’s Sharing Shack. Last summer we introduced you to Finnegan’s...
