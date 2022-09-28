ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Beautiful October weather today. Tracking tropical development

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful early October weather will continue today with high pressure-system over the southeast. There will be mainly sunny throughout the day with some high thin cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Highs are going to be pleasantly warm in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Quiet weather will remain...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Health department issues beach water advisory for portion of Tybee Island

The following statement was issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. " The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers support disaster response needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Tuesday Evening Headlines. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of many local federal organizations contributing to readiness before storms arrive. The Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partners with the Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Chatham County EMA, Ga...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

School Zone Speeding Crackdown: Police in Savannah install cameras to slow drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah will utilize traffic cameras to enforce speed zones near several schools starting this week. In information released Monday, SPD reports speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. The studies found a high number of vehicles exceeding the school zone speed limit.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hinesville woman killed in head-on crash in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — A Hinesville woman is dead following a head-on collision in Long County on Saturday night. The crash happened on Arnall Drive near Godfrey Road SE. According to Georgia State Patrol, the woman, identified as 71-year-old Linda Joy Malone, was hit head-on by a 28-year-old Ludowici man who failed to maintain his lane.
LONG COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah State hosting homecoming events this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's an exciting week on the campus of Savannah State University; it's time to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming swag is ready to go in the bookstore. And Tiger Arena is ready for a big pep rally Wednesday night. This year, the traditional parade will be held on campus instead of downtown. Savannah State leaders believe they have the best homecoming celebration anywhere.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured

Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SAVANNAH, GA

