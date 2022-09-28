Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor. Monday, they had their second annual build in Struthers. Organizers say right now they have more than 170 families on their wait list. Those in Struthers were hoping...
WYTV.com
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?. One of those evacuees is a Youngstown native who just moved to the Charleston, South...
wadsworthbruin.com
Hurricane Ian strikes, leaving horrible damage to Wadsworth alumni homes
Two former members of the Wadsworth community have survived Hurricane Ian with massive damage to their property. Hurricane Ian struck West Florida on September 28, flooding and damaging areas across the state. Many people have, or continue to evacuate. Alyssa Baxley, a Wadsworth High School Alumni who graduated in 2018,...
WYTV.com
‘1 pint saves 3 lives’: Red Cross asking for donations
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t. Those who give blood this fall play an important role...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds. There’s a collection every October and May. The drive handles household hazardous waste items properly to make sure they don’t end up in the two active landfills in Mahoning County.
WYTV.com
Food giveaway happening this weekend
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A food giveaway is taking place this weekend in Youngstown. The “One Day to Love” free food box distribution will take place on Sunday, October 2, beginning at noon. It will be held at 2530 South Avenue in Youngstown. It’s being put together...
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Local women honored for their work during WWII
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were tears and laughter as the Direction Home of Eastern Ohio honored four women for their work during World War II and remembered those “Rosies” who passed on with the ringing of a bell. Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti presented awards to...
WYTV.com
Wellsville levy will help retain officers, chief says
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville residents will have to vote in November on an additional police levy. The 5.0 mills continuous levy would generate $158,000 for the department. For a home valued at $80,000 that would be about $14 extra a month per year. Chief Ed Wilson said it...
1st grader given special welcome after battling cancer
To see six year old Andrew Codner now is to see a typical, energetic first grader. But his journey here has been, in his words, "rough!"
cleveland19.com
Canton firefighters rescue 3 victims from burning home (photos)
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said firefighters rescued three victims late Thursday from a house fire. The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. at a multi-unit residential building on Raff Road SW. Firefighters said they rescued three people, but the other residents got to safety without assistance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Special run supports veteran suicide awareness
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening Saturday, the community is invited to come together to raise awareness of veteran suicide in the country. One local organization has made it the mission to honor the lives lost and to support veterans before its too late. WR 22 Cresanto Strong is hosting...
WYTV.com
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
(WKBN) — A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. According to the Toledo Blade, tournament director Jason Fischer cut open the fish Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and his partner Jacob Runyon turned in, exposing lead weights.
WYTV.com
Ian’s highest wind gusts, tornadoes in Florida
(WKBN) – Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the most devastating hurricanes to landfall on the Florida coastline. As images of the extent of the damage continue to shine a light on the power of this storm, we are also gathering data from sensors across the state of Florida. We compiled a list of the available data for peak wind gusts across the state and confirmed tornadoes caused by Ian.
WYTV.com
Local firefighters to aid in hurricane relief efforts
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN)- The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is known to travel to help beyond the Valley in times of need. From the catastrophic floods in Kentucky to the damage in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, firefighters have helped where they could. Lieutenant Randy Schneider has been leading the charge of...
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
WYTV.com
Gas prices increase as fall begins
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas prices seemed to increase within a matter of days. Just a week ago, we saw prices under $3.40 a gallon. Over the past few days, some stations had prices near $3.80 a gallon. Where did this increase come from?. WKBN talked to AAA East...
WYTV.com
Rotary supports inclusive playground with $11K donation
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Rotary took their regular meeting on the road Friday. They met at The Walnut Grove. The Rotarians presented a check for $11,503 to the inclusive playground in Canfield. The money came from donations made to the Rotarian Foundation, which are returned to the local group and then given away.
Comments / 0