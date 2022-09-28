ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State wrestling standout Bo Nickal appears set to become the next big thing in the UFC

By Alan Dawson
 3 days ago

Bo Nickal celebrates his Contender Series win.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Bo Nickal remains on course to become the next American combat sports superstar.
  • The former three-time NCAA champion out of Penn State has passed his UFC audition and will make his UFC debut.
  • Nickal already wants the best of the best. UFC boss Dana White is excited at the potential.

LAS VEGAS — Bo Nickal looks set to become the next big thing in combat sports.

He entered the Contender Series this summer looking to impress UFC boss Dana White in an ultimate fighting audition, and earn a full-time contract with the market-leading MMA firm.

Nickal fought twice in the sixth season of the show, beating both of his opponents after around a minute of action.

Much was expected of the prospect fighter as he excelled on the fiercely competitive collegiate wrestling scene, becoming one of only 50 athletes to win an NCAA championship title three times.

But it wasn't just Nickal's wrestling that stood out at events Insider attended in August and September, as it seemed like his power, too, could be a problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI3bX_0iE7Wo5n00
Bo Nickal dominated Donovan Beard in a middleweight match Tuesday at the Contender Series.

Photo by Getty Images

Moments before Nickal submitted Donovan Beard with a triangle choke to seal a 52-second win Tuesday in the Contender Series finale, the American dropped him with one of the nastiest punches of the night.

It was an overhand left that stunned Beard, but Nickal also exhibited extraordinary cage craft as he followed the shot immediately with a forearm to the face to force his opponent to the floor.

Watch it right here:

Around 20 seconds later, Nickal had Beard in a vulnerable position that forced him to tap.

Three of UFC's most powerful executives, including UFC President Dana White, appeared stunned by how easily Nickal dispatched Beard.

It was a highlight-reel victory that advanced Nickal's fledgling pro MMA record to three wins (one knockout and two submissions). He remains unbeaten.

"My God," said White, reacting to the performance at the Apex in Las Vegas. "Incredible, man. Kid's incredible. He looks great."

It was Nickal's second Contender Series win in as many months, having beaten Zachary Borrego in August. He wasn't awarded a contract after that match but instead asked to return and do it again. Indeed, he beat Beard even faster than he beat Borrego, in what White felt would have been a tougher match.

"There was obviously a big step up, in terms of competition this time, fighting somebody who is 7-1, reach advantage, height advantage, but the kid's confidence in himself is unbelievable," said White.

"His game is amazingly well-rounded."

Nickal, meanwhile, wants the UFC's scariest fighters already

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JvgL_0iE7Wo5n00
Bo Nickal could be the next big thing in ultimate fighting.

Photo by Getty Images

When talking to UFC presenter Laura Sanko about his highly anticipated UFC debut, Nickal said he'd welcome a challenge against "that Swedish dude" — meaning Khamzat Chimaev , who has an intimidating aura while putting opponents in a world of pain.

People rarely challenge Chimaev but Nickal seemed happy to volunteer: "I'll take him," he said, adding that he'd also like to fight Logan Paul inside the UFC, or outside, even if it were in WWE.

Later, speaking to reporters, Nickal pumped the brakes a little by saying he doesn't "really feel" the "need to rush."

He said: "I am excited to just continue to compete and improve. I think by 2024 I'll be the champ, or the No. 1 guy on the roster. That's what I'm looking forward to and I'm not skipping steps to get there."

Nickal wants big fights and would take Chimaev or even Logan Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcMsJ_0iE7Wo5n00
Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul.

Photos by Getty Images / WWE

Nickal did, however, tell White, "Book me again," looking to fight again in December if a spot were available on an end-of-year card.

And while he does not expect to fight someone like Chimaev right away, he's sure a fight between them will one day come. "That's a good match-up for me," he told us. "He's obviously a high-level grappler, high-level fighter, one of the top fighters in his division and in the UFC.

"I have a lot of respect for his skills but I know what I'm about," he said. "Am I going to get that fight [soon]? Probably not. But I'm ready to go. It will happen in the future, and I'll be even more ready then."

On Paul, he said: "I just love big fights and big matches … I see Logan Paul as an amazing athlete and a guy doing huge, big things."

Nickal said either Chimaev or Paul "would be an absolute dream to compete against" before remarking how he'd target anyone and everyone on the UFC roster.

'Let's not get crazy'

The UFC will likely play it slow with Nickal as White, when told about Nickal's challenge to Chimaev, said: "Let's not get crazy."

White said: "You don't test him against ranked talent. You bring him just like you would in any prospect. You build him up, give him fights. The problem is that there are no easy fights here — only killers."

Read the original article on Insider

