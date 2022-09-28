ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

US Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;69;48;61;40;Sun and some clouds;N;7;61%;2%;3

Albuquerque, NM;82;56;80;54;Partly sunny;SSE;7;29%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;52;43;50;43;A couple of showers;NNE;6;81%;99%;1

Asheville, NC;66;40;68;47;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;52%;3%;5

Atlanta, GA;74;51;74;56;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;13;41%;3%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;71;54;67;56;Breezy;NE;16;61%;25%;4

Austin, TX;91;61;92;59;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;34%;2%;7

Baltimore, MD;72;54;70;53;Mostly sunny;N;8;48%;0%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;83;52;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;45%;4%;6

Billings, MT;91;57;85;54;Variable clouds;WSW;8;30%;50%;4

Birmingham, AL;74;50;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;NE;9;41%;0%;6

Bismarck, ND;77;50;80;47;Sunshine and warm;E;9;50%;4%;4

Boise, ID;91;55;70;48;Cooler with some sun;NW;10;45%;7%;4

Boston, MA;71;54;64;48;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;58%;0%;3

Bridgeport, CT;69;51;67;47;Mostly sunny;N;9;54%;0%;4

Buffalo, NY;58;46;57;39;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;61%;4%;4

Burlington, VT;64;47;55;38;Cool with some sun;E;8;68%;4%;2

Caribou, ME;64;44;56;35;Mostly cloudy;W;8;62%;3%;2

Casper, WY;84;50;82;50;Winds subsiding;WSW;17;33%;31%;5

Charleston, SC;73;59;70;64;Wind and rain;NE;24;71%;100%;2

Charleston, WV;64;46;68;44;Partly sunny;NE;5;65%;1%;5

Charlotte, NC;70;48;72;55;Inc. clouds;NE;12;51%;9%;5

Cheyenne, WY;80;53;80;52;A p.m. t-shower;SW;12;30%;62%;5

Chicago, IL;59;47;63;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;54%;4%;4

Cleveland, OH;59;52;61;47;Mostly sunny;E;10;61%;4%;4

Columbia, SC;76;53;74;59;Cloudy;NE;10;42%;87%;2

Columbus, OH;60;46;65;43;Partly sunny;NE;7;58%;5%;5

Concord, NH;70;45;63;37;Some sunshine;NW;9;61%;3%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;63;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;11;33%;1%;6

Denver, CO;87;56;84;55;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;29%;16%;4

Des Moines, IA;64;40;70;47;Sunny;SE;10;46%;4%;4

Detroit, MI;59;45;62;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;59%;2%;4

Dodge City, KS;81;51;87;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;15;35%;2%;5

Duluth, MN;55;41;62;49;Partly sunny;SSW;9;61%;89%;4

El Paso, TX;86;59;84;60;Mostly sunny;SE;9;30%;3%;7

Fairbanks, AK;52;35;57;35;Partly sunny, mild;NNE;6;56%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;66;48;74;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;17;40%;15%;4

Grand Junction, CO;82;57;80;55;A stray t-shower;ESE;9;38%;64%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;54;38;63;41;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;63%;1%;4

Hartford, CT;71;50;67;43;Mostly sunny;N;8;57%;0%;4

Helena, MT;87;52;71;48;Cooler with a shower;W;10;46%;96%;2

Honolulu, HI;87;75;88;76;Mostly sunny;NE;11;55%;30%;9

Houston, TX;88;62;86;58;Sunny and nice;ENE;8;37%;1%;7

Indianapolis, IN;64;43;68;46;Sunshine;ENE;7;58%;3%;5

Jackson, MS;80;50;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;45%;2%;6

Jacksonville, FL;78;69;74;69;Wind and rain;E;26;80%;100%;1

Juneau, AK;56;52;57;50;Rain;S;11;92%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;71;48;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;SE;9;41%;3%;5

Knoxville, TN;69;46;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;52%;1%;5

Las Vegas, NV;96;71;98;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;27%;1%;5

Lexington, KY;62;44;69;46;Plenty of sunshine;NE;10;62%;1%;5

Little Rock, AR;82;49;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;41%;4%;5

Long Beach, CA;85;67;84;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;0%;6

Los Angeles, CA;88;66;90;64;Sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;0%;6

Louisville, KY;65;45;71;48;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;54%;2%;5

Madison, WI;58;34;64;40;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;4%;4

Memphis, TN;74;51;77;52;Sunny and nice;NE;11;39%;1%;5

Miami, FL;84;78;87;75;A thunderstorm;WSW;16;75%;82%;2

Milwaukee, WI;57;43;60;48;Partly sunny;SE;7;61%;4%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;62;43;67;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;42%;11%;4

Mobile, AL;80;54;81;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;12;39%;2%;6

Montgomery, AL;79;51;77;53;Mostly sunny;NE;9;41%;0%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;39;29;35;28;Mostly cloudy;NNW;18;81%;8%;2

Nashville, TN;68;47;74;48;Sunny and nice;NE;10;48%;1%;5

New Orleans, LA;83;61;78;62;Sunny, breezy, nice;NNE;15;43%;3%;7

New York, NY;70;54;67;52;Partly sunny;N;10;50%;2%;4

Newark, NJ;70;51;67;49;Partly sunny;N;9;51%;2%;4

Norfolk, VA;71;58;69;63;Breezy;NNE;16;57%;21%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;90;58;84;55;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;13;38%;2%;5

Olympia, WA;67;53;70;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;4;71%;27%;1

Omaha, NE;69;45;74;52;Sunny and breezy;SSE;14;46%;5%;4

Orlando, FL;77;74;77;69;Wind and rain;S;38;88%;100%;2

Philadelphia, PA;70;54;70;52;Partly sunny;NNE;9;46%;1%;5

Phoenix, AZ;101;78;97;76;Partly sunny;ESE;7;26%;0%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;61;47;63;44;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;60%;3%;4

Portland, ME;69;50;63;42;Partly sunny;NNW;9;59%;3%;3

Portland, OR;69;58;69;52;Partly sunny;N;5;74%;27%;2

Providence, RI;71;50;66;43;Mostly sunny;N;8;57%;0%;4

Raleigh, NC;73;50;72;57;Mostly cloudy;NNE;11;54%;25%;4

Reno, NV;84;49;82;46;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;8;26%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;71;52;71;53;Partly sunny;NNE;9;55%;8%;5

Roswell, NM;87;54;85;54;Mostly sunny;S;9;34%;5%;6

Sacramento, CA;84;57;85;56;Mostly sunny;NW;6;52%;0%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;80;63;81;53;Breezy in the a.m.;S;12;50%;42%;5

San Antonio, TX;92;60;91;59;Plenty of sun;E;6;39%;3%;7

San Diego, CA;77;68;79;66;Sunshine and humid;W;7;74%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;65;58;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;65%;0%;5

Savannah, GA;72;61;70;60;Wind and rain;NE;18;73%;100%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;56;68;54;Partly sunny;NE;6;71%;15%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;68;47;73;54;Sunny and windy;SSE;18;40%;31%;4

Spokane, WA;83;53;60;51;A couple of showers;S;7;80%;93%;2

Springfield, IL;65;40;69;42;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;53%;4%;5

St. Louis, MO;66;43;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;51%;5%;5

Tampa, FL;77;73;77;70;Tropical storm;W;23;89%;100%;1

Toledo, OH;60;43;63;42;Sunshine;E;6;65%;3%;4

Tucson, AZ;94;69;89;67;Cloudy;SE;9;37%;33%;2

Tulsa, OK;88;55;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;SE;9;39%;1%;5

Vero Beach, FL;87;78;84;71;Wind and rain;SSW;18;81%;99%;2

Washington, DC;71;53;70;53;Partly sunny;NNE;8;49%;0%;5

Wichita, KS;82;54;82;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;40%;3%;5

Wilmington, DE;70;52;69;51;Partly sunny;NNE;10;51%;0%;5

Leader Telegram

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Saturday, October 1, 2022 Hurricane Ian approaching the Carolinas Hurricane Ian has lost most of its tropical characteristics and become Tropical Rainstorm Ian. Currently, Tropical Rainstorm Ian is slowly moving to the north-northeast into the interior of South Carolina. Destructive winds and flooding rain will continue to spread north through the Carolinas...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

17-year Massachusetts Red Cross member helping Hurricane Ian relief efforts

BOSTON -- Steve Oskirko is no stranger to the aftermath of disasters. He's in his 17th year volunteering with the Red Cross of Massachusetts.Now, the Lancaster resident says he'll likely be paired in a team of four to make sure displaced South Florida families due to Hurricane Ian will have shelter, food, and resources until the floodwaters subside. "I've been in almost 40 of these now so the destruction is going to be horrible," said Oskirko. The devastation in southwest Florida has left people without electricity or drinking water, and homes have been flooded. Many people are struggling to get in touch with their loved ones down South, and miles of homes were destroyed by floodwaters.While many evacuated for their safety, Red Cross volunteers in Massachusetts are going down there to help.Oskirko says he's not sure how long he'll be gone or where he'll be staying. All he knows is people are in need, and he wants to help. "We're life safety assets protection," Oskirko said. "We week everybody safe in the shelters. We do some conflict resolution."Oskirko boarded a flight to Orlando on Saturday.
LANCASTER, MA
Eau Claire, WI
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

