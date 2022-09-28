Tempe fire kills a woman and her dog

A woman and her dog were found dead in a fatal Tempe fire early Wednesday morning.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue said they, along with Mesa Fire and Medical, responded to reports of a fire at a fourplex near University and McClintock Drives. When they arrived, crews found a fire in the bedroom of one of the units and quickly put it out.

“During the search, crews found an adult female and her dog and removed them from the occupancy who were both deceased,” a Tempe Fire spokesperson said in a statement.

The fire did not extend beyond the bedroom and no other injuries were reported. Other units did have smoke damage.

Fire investigators are currently at the scene to determine its cause. No other information was available.